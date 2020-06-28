Dr Disrespect Issues First Statement on Permanent Ban

✖

Just over 24 hours after receiving what many consider a permanent ban from Twitch, Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm has issued his first statement on the matter. In a statement shared to his Twitter account late Saturday night, Beahm revealed the streaming platform has yet to inform him of why he's barred from creating content on the platform. Addressing his followers — who he calls the Champions Club — in a tweet, Beahm revealed he's not aware of the reasons he's been banned.

"Champions Club," Dr Disrespect writers. "Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time."

Beahm's statement comes hours after his wife issued a similar statement on her Instagram profile Saturday morning.

“The outpouring of love, support, strength and kindness from the arena has truly been overwhelming,” the post read. “You all have made my heart full and I can not thank you enough. No one better out there than the CC. You guys are amazing! Much love to you all."

Since news of the ban first came across the wire Friday afternoon, the cause of the barring has yet to surface. Twitch has only released a cookie-cutter statement as an explanation, citing the streamer had failed to adhere to the company's Community Guidelines.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Twitch said. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Beahm was temporarily banned from the service last summer after streaming from a bathroom at E3.

“When we were walking around filming at E3, we clearly weren’t thinking about the laws/repercussions of filming in the bathroom because honestly, it wasn’t in our mind frame at the time. We were sort of ‘all in’ with the Doc livestream experience and capturing the E3 event through the character,” Beahm wroter about the ban at the time. “We were so into the E3 IRL journey that we became a little blind in what’s ok and what’s not ok. We had no ill intentions and I feel that was pretty obvious if you watched the entire thing. We wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately we took that adventure into the wrongs areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it. On behalf of the Dr Disrespect brand, I apologize for this.”

