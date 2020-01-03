Dr Disrespect Reveals His Favorite New Game

In 2019, Dr Disrespect played a lot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG, and even dabbled in other releases, such as Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Gears 5. That said, it’s 2020, and it appears the Two-Time has a favorite new game: Escape from Tarkov, which has been rapidly growing in popularity, largely thanks to the number of big streamers playing it, such as Shroud. As you may know, the Doc is famous for his long tirades and dunking on games. However, every once in awhile, a game comes by and impresses the streamer, which is exactly what Escape from Tarkov did during a recent stream.

“This game is kinda sick,” said the Two-Time after playing it on stream. “I’m not going to lie man, this game is kinda sick. This game is pretty sweet…. I get it. I get it. It’s not the fastest game, we’re not jumping out of vehicles, ponytail flapping in the wind, getting struck by lightening while we are AK-ing somebody, two-tapping them using proximity chat. I know it’s not that type of violence, speed, and momentum, but there’s a certain level of intensity and build-up.”

Again, rarely is the Two-Time this positive about a game, and he’s not the first. Escape from Tarkov released in Early Access back in 2016 via Battlestate Games. A tactical first-person shooter, it failed to generate a ton of buzz when it became available to play, but over time — mostly thanks to many big streamers picking it up — it has grown, and now commands a large audience.

It’s early, but it seems like Dr Disrespect could be streaming a lot of the game this year, especially in the first half of the year, which is light on new multiplayer experiences.

Anyway, for more media and information pertaining to Escape from Tarkov, be sure to check out the game’s official website. Meanwhile, you can find more coverage on Dr Disrespect by clicking on this link right here. In the most recent and related news, the Twitch streamer has partnered with the creators of The Walking Dead for a new TV series.