Steam Codes for Game of the Year Being Given Away for Free

On August 19, Steam codes for a former Game of the Year winner are being given away for free. In other words, in a little less than five days, PC users will be able to grab a free Steam download of one of the best PC games on the Valve platform. And there is no time limit for the giveaway; however, the keys will be limited and are “likely to run out.” How limited precisely has not been detailed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new giveaway comes the way of Lenovo Gaming, who, on August 19, will go live with its giveaway for free Steam codes of The Walking Dead, Telltale Games’ 2012 release that notably won Game of the Year that year, beating Mass Effect 3, Dishonored, Journey, and Assassin’s Creed III at the VGAs in the process. That said, not only is the giveaway for a limited amount of keys, but you will need to have an account with Lenovo. Thankfully, this is free. Then, you will ned to get in queue when the giveaway starts. Once through the queue, you have 10 minutes to claim a key. If they aren’t already, you will then need to connect your accounts. Typically, everyone who is prompt gets a key. With the hotter giveaways, those who don’t arrive around the launch of the giveaway sometimes miss out. This will probably be a more popular giveaway, so prepare accordingly.

Play video

2012’s Best Game

For those unfamiliar with The Walking Dead, it is an episodic adventure game set in the same universe as the comic book series from Robert Kirkman. And it was hugely successful, hence why there are four games that followed it: The Walking Dead: Season Two, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. The first game in the series is by far the best, though, and even if you have no intentions of playing the subsequent releases, it is worth experiencing as a standalone experience, which it is.

For those who know nothing about Telltale Games, The Walking Dead is basically an interactive story with very light gameplay. One of the things that makes it stick out is its timed decision-making that lets players majorly influence the game’s story and ending. It was far from state-of-the-art back in 2012, and that’s a good thing. It means it holds up very well in 2026 because it is not an overly technical game. Meanwhile, it has one of the best stories in games in the last 14 years. When it came out, its episodic format and approach to storytelling were certainly more novel than it is now, but it remains one of the best examples of this style of game.

If you already own this 2012 GOTY or aren’t interested in it, there are other options currently. Incidentally, there is another 2012 game currently free on Steam.