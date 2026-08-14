The Simpsons: Hit and Run Remaster/Remake Reportedly Leaked

The return of The Simpsons: Hit and Run may finally be happening, and it looks like it will be via a remaster or a remake. The Simpsons: Hit and Run was released back in 2003 by developer Radical Entertainment and publisher Vivendi Games. The former is an Activision support studio in the present, while Vivendi Games merged into Activision. Meanwhile, the PS2, GameCube, and original Xbox game was quite popular, selling a few million copies. It coupled this with a solid 81 on Metacritic. While The Simpsons IP isn’t as popular or relevant as it used to be, there remains substantial demand for this specific game to return, as it is nostalgic for many. Despite this, nothing has been done with it. And from what we understand, this is because of licensing issues. That said, it appears these issues may have been worked out.

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Empire Magazine reports that during the ongoing D23, the current showrunner of the series, Matt Groening, was asked about another Simpsons: Hit & Run game. Replying to this, Groening said, “I think the original game is coming back in some form…. or not.” It is unclear if this was a purposeful tease or an accidental slip-up in the moment, but Groening would probably have a decent idea if something was happening with The Simpsons: Hit & Run. Meanwhile, his exact quote seems to hint at a remaster or a remake, but this isn’t definite. It could also be a reference to a simple re-release. It could be a tease for a reboot. It could also be in reference to a GameCube Nintendo Switch Online release or a PS2 PS Plus Premium game. There are a few potential options. That said, a remaster/remake would be most likely.

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Not the First Tease

This is not the first time something with The Simpsons: Hit and Run was teased. Back in March, a remaster was somewhat teased. This has been the most definitive tease/mention so far, though. As you may know, a sequel was once in the works, back in the day, but ended up being cancelled. From the sounds of it, this mystery project would not be this sequel reborn, though.

While The Simpsons is not as popular as it was in 2003, there’s a decent chance a remaster or remake will sell better than the original for a few reasons. For one, the industry and the number of consumers it has is bigger. There is also massive demand for GameCube/PS2/Xbox nostalgia currently. Lastly, demand for its return has become so well-known that it has seemingly eclipsed the original fandom of the game.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Until something is communicated in an official channel, it’s best to proceed with caution. So far, Groening has not provided a follow-up comment, and we do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.