Dr Disrespect Says Anyone Over 13 Playing Fortnite “Has Problems”

During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Dr Disrespect decided to take a break from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and stream some Fortnite. And it didn’t go well. At one point during the stream, the Two-Time found himself in a 1v1 with a victory royale on the line. More specifically, the Doc found himself underneath his opponent who had built up a large structure and was sitting in it as the circle got smaller and smaller. Eventually, the circle disappeared and the Doc wound up dying in the storm before the other player.

As you would expect, this was enough to make Dr Disrespect close the game entirely and uninstall it. And of course, not long after, the Two-Time went on one of his classic tirades, noting that anyone over 13 years old playing Fortnite has a problem.

“Get me off it man. That’s for fruity loops man, that’s for Chuck E Cheese pizza parties. I’m not interested anymore,” said the streamer. “I’m not. So we just go to the library and uninstall it. Get it off my computer… I don’t want phoneyness. If you play Fortnite and you’re over the age of 13 years old, you’ve got a psychological problem. There’s something wrong with you. WAKE UP!”

As you may know, Dr Disrespect has uninstalled Fortnite many, many times. And while he does stream it less than he used to, he does keep coming back to it. And as long as it remains as popular as it is that probably won’t change, which should mean plenty more outbursts towards the game, its developers, and its players. Dr Disrespect is quite prolific at most shooters, but he does have noticeably less success with Fortnite than some of its counterparts, like PUBG, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty. And a lot of this comes down to the tactics of the free-to-play battle royale game from Epic Games, which is as much of a building and resource management game as it’s a shooter.

