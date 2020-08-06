Dr Disrespect Announces Return to Streaming on Instagram Live

✖

Dr Disrespect announced his return to streaming during a new Instagram Live stream today. Details on the return are currently very scarce, but the streamer did confirm he's returning. In fact, he even teases that his return could commence as soon as today. At the moment, it's unclear what platform the Two-Time will make his return on, but it appears it will be via YouTube, Twitch's biggest competitor in the streaming space currently.

Today, the popular streamer added a "Join" button on his YouTube channel, with a barrier to entry of $4.99, the same price as a subscription on Twitch. Following this up, Doc went live on Instagram where he shared a rather bizarre parody news report that confirmed his return and teased the new era could begin later today.

You can check out the teaser for yourself below, courtesy of Benjay:

for anyone who missed it Dr DisRespect Instagram live #drdisrepect pic.twitter.com/GIwnb1RPBb — Benjay_ (@itsbenjay_) August 6, 2020

While it's now confirmed Dr Disrespect is returning to streaming -- and returning soon -- it remains unclear why Twitch gave him the boot earlier this year, months after handing him an insanely lucrative contract to retain his talents and his massive viewership. And it's likely we won't hear about these details for a while, as they likely involve lawyers and contracts.

While Dr Disrespect was one of Twitch's biggest streamers, the Amazon-owned streaming platform seems to be fine without him. However, this is potentially a big get for YouTube. Not only is Dr Disrespect one of the biggest streamers in the world, but there's nobody doing quite what he's doing in the space, so it's unlikely Twitch will find a replacement for Twitch users. As a result, YouTube -- assuming this is where the streamer lands -- is about to get a migration of users to its platform.

Interestingly, YouTube hasn't endorsed the return or the stream in any capacity, suggesting there may not be any deal between the two parties, which would mean the Doc's return would be on his own.

Of course, we will be sure to update this post as new and official information is provided.

