Dr Disrespect Thinks Mortal Kombat Fatalities Should Be In More Games

Dr Disrespect has suggested that Mortal Kombat fatalities should be in more video games. Dr Disrespect has made a name for himself as an outrageous and, at times, controversial live streamer. The content creator found success on Twitch after having worked as a level designer on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, but the streamer put a lot of effort in to creating a character that was different from his actual self. Nevertheless, many times over the years Dr Disrespect has been seen as a respected source when it comes to analysis and criticism of shooters. Given that he not only worked on one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and has started his own gaming studio to work on a new shooter, he seems to know a thing or two about the genre.

When speaking about Escape from Tarkov's Arena mode, Dr Disrespect started talking about how games can reward players more. The creator noted how he was underwhelmed by how games like PUBG treat victors, mentioning the "chicken dinner" text box which isn't too gratifying. In a game like Mortal Kombat, players can kill their opponent and celebrate a victory in style with a fatality. This results in an absurdly brutal and gory finishing move that's unique to the character they're playing as and is often humiliating for the person on the other end of things. Dr Disrespect noted he'd like to see something similar to that in more games to offer a more satisfying victory.

"I think if you win a game, you should be rewarded tremendously in an entertaining way," he said. "Kind of like how Mortal Kombat does it, you know? You beat the guy and guess what? You won, you get to Finish Him. I wish there was something cool like that."

Whether any of these ideas make it into his untitled AAA shooter remains to be seen, but the game is being built with fans in mind. It seems likely that he'll apply what he's heard from his viewers over the years and their desires from the FPS genre. Of course, it remains to be seen just how good this game will be, but it's an interesting prospect nonetheless.

[H/T Dexerto]