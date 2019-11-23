Dr Disrespect Destroys TimTheTatman Over Tesla Cybertruck and “Ok Boomer” Comment

This week, Tesla revealed its newest vehicle, the Cybertruck, which takes the design and utility of a truck and gives it the performance of a sports car. Depending on who you ask, the vehicle looks straight from the future or straight from the past. More specifically, while the vehicle boasts a unique and futuristic design, it also, according to the Internet,looks like something straight out of a N64 or PS1 game. In short, the Internet is divided on Elon Musk’s newest creation. There’s no in-between either. People are either throwing their money at the screen or hate it with a deep passion. Dr Disrespect, one of the most popular streamers and Internet entertainers in the world, falls into the latter camp. In fact, according to the Two-Time, it’s the worst vehicle ever.

Of course, the combination of the negative/hyperbolic take and Doc’s age was enough to make the Internet do what it does best: spam “ok boomer.” Included in this wave of ok boomer-ing was fellow mega streamer, TimTheTatman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That Tesla truck is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 22, 2019

Tesla Truck is actually pretty lit…. wow… — timthetatman (@timthetatman) November 22, 2019

Dr Disrespect wasn’t a fan of the “ok boomer” comments, and used the opportunity to unleash on TimTheTatman. As you may know, TimTheTatman plays Fortnite and wears pink shorts: the two things Dr Disrespect hates more than even campers. Of course, the king of Twitch also used the opportunity to take a jab at Mixer.

You drive jeeps around in pink shorts. You drink flavored carbonated water with two drops of chemically induced vodka. You play Fortnite in 2019. Cmon Timmy Tuff Tenders, what’s next…. Mixer? Hahahahaha — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 22, 2019

Personally, I’m a big fan of the new truck. Would I ever drive one down a road so everyone can stare at me until I’m uncomfortable? No chance, but I think it looks pretty cool. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Dr Disrespect right? Is the new Cybertruck ugly or is Tesla onto something with it?