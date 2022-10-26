Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Development Update From BioWare

Developer BioWare has given fans a new update on the current status of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is set to be the fourth mainline installment in the long-running RPG series. First announced all the way back in 2018, Dreadwolf is the next major project that BioWare will likely end up releasing. Despite this, though, it sounds like the game is still very far off from seeing the light of day.

In a new blog shared on the Electronic Arts website today, BioWare revealed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has now reached its Alpha milestone. In short, this means that the full game is now playable from start to finish, which means that it's now what BioWare describes as a "cohesive experience." And while this is a positive point for BioWare to have now reached with the game, it's by no means close to launching.

"Of course, the game is not finished by any means, but Alpha is one of the most important game development milestones for a number of reasons," explained BioWare GM Gary McKay. "We also want to continue being transparent with you, our community, and keep you up to date on what we're crafting. Hopefully you've been enjoying our development updates on Dreadwolf this year as we'll be looking to share more in the future."

Despite having been known about for quite a long time, there's still next to nothing that we've seen of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf outside of a handful of cinematic trailers and test footage. Given that the game has now reached an Alpha state, though, there's a chance that this could change in the coming months. Regardless of when we get our next major look at Dreadwolf, it's at least promising to hear that work on the title is continuing at a steady pace. If all goes well, perhaps it could launch at some point in 2024, but that's just my own best guess.

Are you excited to play Dragon Age: Dreadwolf for yourself? And when do you believe that the game is actually going to launch?