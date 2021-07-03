Dragon Age 4 Reveals New Concept Art

✖

BioWare announced earlier this week that it wouldn't have anything to share related to Dragon Age 4 or its new Mass Effect title later this month at EA Play. As you might expect, this news proved to be disappointing to many fans who were hoping to see something new from both projects. Luckily, those at BioWare have now given fans a small glimpse of its next game, even though there's not much to go off of.

Shared on social media recently by Christian Dailey, who is an Executive Producer at BioWare, revealed a new piece of concept art from Dragon Age 4. The art in question sees a number of characters doing battle on what looks to be a set of rooftops within a city. A masked character is then prominently standing in the foreground holding a sword and smiling. "Hi friends -- sorry for no EA Play news this year but please know that the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress," Dailey said in the caption of this post. "We are excited to share more when the time is right. Please stay safe and have a great weekend!"

Even though this concept art on its own might not reveal much about Dragon Age 4, it's good to see that BioWare is remaining in communication with fans about its progress on the game. At this point in time, this is a project that we have been hearing about for multiple years. And while we'll be left waiting a bit longer to see anything more substantial, hopefully, the title as a whole pans out to fan expectations.

For now, all we know for certain about Dragon Age 4 is that it will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in the future. No release date has been provided just yet, but it is planned to release in EA's next fiscal year, which will start in April 2022.

What do you make of this new Dragon Age 4 concept art? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.