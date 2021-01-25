Dragon Age 4 Setting Revealed

✖

There’s still next to nothing that we know about BioWare’s fourth installment in the Dragon Age series. Despite first being teased and later revealed a few years ago, the studio has remained relatively silent about the project outside of releasing a few brief trailers. Luckily, if you’ve been desperate for news on Dragon Age 4, we now at least have a little something new to go off of.

Detailed in BioWare’s latest book that goes over the history of the studio, the setting of Dragon Age 4 was unveiled. Specifically, the game is said to take place in Tevinter. This is something that fans have been theorizing about for quite some time and the book has essentially confirmed to many what was already somewhat expected.

Finally picked up the BioWare book and hey is this the first *official* confirmation Dragon Age 4 is set in Tevinter? (I know we all sort of guessed this already) pic.twitter.com/229xriPbof — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 24, 2021

If you’re unaware of just what Tevinter is, it’s a region within the world of Dragon Age that resides in the land of Thedas. The locale is largely ruled by mages, which are known as magisters in the franchise’s lore.

Tevinter was specifically a location that was mentioned a handful of times in the Trespasser DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition. The conclusion of that expansion greatly hinted at the events of the next installment taking place in this area. Up until this point in the franchise, Tevinter has only been mentioned by other characters in the world. Dragon Age 4 will be the first time that players have actually seen the region for themselves.

While it’s nice to have some small new details related to Dragon Age 4, it seems like we could still be waiting quite a bit longer to see anything else about the game. Even though BioWare just released a new trailer for the title only a month ago, Dragon Age 4 as a whole still doesn’t even have an official name. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the game, has also said that DA4 won’t release until 2022 at the earliest.

All we know for certain about Dragon Age 4 is that whenever it does end up releasing, it should come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Until that time, you can keep up with all of our future coverage on the game right here.

Does this new information related to Dragon Age 4 move the needle for you at all? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.