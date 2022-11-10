Netflix Reveals Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date in New Trailer

Over the summer, Netflix announced a new Dragon Age animated TV series dubbed Dragon Age: Absolution. At the time, the series was slated for release in December, and now we know when exactly in December. Alongside releasing a new trailer -- the series' second ever -- Netflix has announced Dragon Age: Absolution will release on December 9, 2022, which is a Friday. Being made by both Red Dog Culture House and BioWare, the show has picked up Ki Yong Bae as director and Mairghread Scott as showrunner. Scott is also serving as a writer on the show alongside Mae Catt and Tim Sheridan. Meanwhile, Scott is also on as an executive producer alongside Chris Bain, Matthew Goldman, and John Epler. When the series premiers on December, it will do so with six episodes that run at 30 minutes a piece.

"When a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival," reads an official blurb about the show. "Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she's spent a lifetime trying to escape."

In addition to the release date, Netflix has also gone ahead and revealed the show's voice cast, and in turn provided descriptions about the various main characters in the show, which you can read below:

Kimberly Brooks as MIRIAM – A pragmatic elven mercenary who escaped enslavement in Tevinter, Miriam is closed-off to many who know her. But her heroic nature shines through when she's forced to confront the nation that destroyed her life, and the man at the heart of her misery.

Matthew Mercer as FAIRBANKS – A veteran freedom fighter, Fairbanks leads our heroes with a warm-hearted sense of adventure, a pair of daggers, and a dashing smile to boot.

Ashly Burch as QWYDION – A bubbly Qunari mage with a penchant for explosions, Qwydion is an open-hearted, easily-distracted blabbermouth who can level a building or cure a hangover, depending on the situation.

Sumalee Montano as HIRA – An idealistic mage, Hira hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam while advancing her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will put both at risk.

Phil LaMarr as ROLAND – Despite his effortless demeanor, the charming Roland possesses unmatched grit. When disaster looms and all seems lost, Roland is as sure as the blade he wields.

Keston John as LACKLON – A dwarven Lord of Fortune, Lacklon is a gruff fighter, a born brawler, a complete glory hound, and just enough of a coward to make sure he stays alive.

Josh Keaton as REZAREN – Born to privilege and plagued by tragedy, Rezaren sees himself as a good man in a wicked world. Intelligent and charismatic, Rezaren is determined to build a better future for everyone in Tevinter, no matter the cost.

Zehra Fazal as TASSIA – Dutiful and hardworking, Tassia turns a blind eye to everything that doesn't meet her moral standards. But even she won't be able to ignore the sins of Tevinter (or Rezaren) forever...

Dragon Age: Absolution will be available to stream starting on Decvember 9 via Netflix and Netflix only. It remains to be seen how it ties into the new Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Both are notably set in the Tevinter, which suggests there will at least be some connection, but this hasn't been confirmed.