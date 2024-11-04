Dragon Age Fans Get Bad News About Potential Remasters

Dragon Age fans who have been hoping to see remasters of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, or Dragon Age: Inquisition come about from BioWare shouldn’t get too hopeful . As of this past week, Dragon Age: The Veilguard released and brought about an end to the franchise’s 10-year drought. Despite many now playing and enjoying The Veilguard, there remains a desire amongst many longtime fans to see the first three entries get remastered for modern hardware. Unfortunately, the prospect of such a thing happening seems unlikely due to the manner in which these previous Dragon Age games were made.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler was asked about the potential for older games in the series to get remastered. Epler, who has been with BioWare for 15 years, said that this is something he would personally love to do, but explained that the task would be quite difficult. Specifically, Epler said that this is due to Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age II having been developed in the Eclipse engine, which is largely no longer used. As a result, Epler said he’s one of only a handful of people across BioWare who have familiarity with Eclipse, which would be necessary in order to port the Dragon Age games to new avenues.

“I think I’m one of about maybe 20 people left at BioWare who’s actually used Eclipse,” Epler said. “It’s something that’s not going to be as easy as Mass Effect, but we do love the original [Dragon Age] games. Never say never, I guess that’s what it comes down to.”

As Epler mentions, the Mass Effect games that were previously remastered and released as part of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition were a bit easier to port over. This is simply because the original Mass Effect trilogy was made in Unreal Engine, which remains one of the most common game engines that studios work with. As a result, the prospect of making Dragon Age: Legendary Edition isn’t as simple and would take far more work for BioWare internally. Still, perhaps this remastered collection will happen eventually, especially if The Veilguard sparks renewed interest in Dragon Age as a whole.