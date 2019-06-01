Dragon Age: The Masked Empire Preview Offers a Look at New Illustrations From the Hardcover Edition

Dark Horse Comics is set to release the latest in its series of deluxe hardcover editions of Dragon Age books on June 5th. Specifically, the comics company will be releasing Dragon Age: The Masked Empire by Patrick Weekes, a novel set in the fictional nation of Orlais which occurs just before the events of the video game Dragon Age: Inquisition. In anticipation of release, Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive preview of the book.

While The Masked Empire was originally released in April 2014, this deluxe edition features 24 new illustrations by Stefano Martino, Alvaro Sarraseca, Andres Ponce, and German Ponce. The foil-stamped cover is also new, and very much in line with the rest of Dark Horse’s Dragon Age novel releases.

Here’s how Dark Horse describes the new deluxe edition:

“Empress Celene of Orlais rose to the throne of the most powerful nation in Thedas through wisdom, wit, and ruthless manipulation. Now the empire she has guided into an age of enlightenment is threatened from within by imminent war between the templars and the mages, even as rebellion stirs among the downtrodden elves.”

The book, which closes in at 352 pages in this edition, will sell for $29.99.

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 22

Page 51