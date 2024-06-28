Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals Deeper Insights Into Character Creation

Since showcasing the Dragon Age: The Veilguard official reveal trailer during the Xbox Showcase earlier this month, BioWare has been quick to follow it with a lot more information regarding the upcoming fourth installment to the franchise. So far, players looking forward to the game have gotten to see around 20 minutes of gameplay, additional companion and romance details, and more through interviews and Discord hosted Q&A sessions. One of the biggest sources of information has been the Game Informer cover story, which has since broken out into additional details to provide even more information on the game. The newest deep dive from Game Informer focuses on an aspect many have been eager for additional information on as it is a huge part to the customizable experience in a game like Dragon Age: the character creator.

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator will include the following features, which we've listed out for ease of reading:

Four races to choose from: Elves, Qunari, Humans, and Dwarves



Elves, Qunari, Humans, and Dwarves Gender and biological sex distinction: Players can choose from he/her, he/him, and they/them pronouns independent from the body type and sex selected.

Players can choose from he/her, he/him, and they/them pronouns independent from the body type and sex selected. Four lighting scenes: Purple hue, a bright and sunny tropical day, and a gothic night.



Purple hue, a bright and sunny tropical day, and a gothic night. Head and body presets that can be selected and customized

40 different complexions including smooth, rugged, youthful, and freckled skin tones, cool, neutral and warm skin hues, undertones, and a melanin slider.

Vitiligo slider with adjustable amount and intensity.

Sliders for Rook's forehead, brow, cheeks, jaw, chin, larynx, and scalp.

Undergarment selection with nudity

"Body Morpher": Choose from three selectable presets for each corner of a triangle and then move a cursor within it to morph Rook's body or head into a mix of the presets.

Choose from three selectable presets for each corner of a triangle and then move a cursor within it to morph Rook's body or head into a mix of the presets. Adjustable chest size, glute and bulge size, height, hip width, and shoulder width.

Eyes: Amount of bloodshot, cataract visibility, sclera color.

Amount of bloodshot, cataract visibility, sclera color. Nose: How crooked the nose is, how big its bridge is, and nostril/nose tip size.

How crooked the nose is, how big its bridge is, and nostril/nose tip size. Mouth and ears have "as many sliders, if not more." Ears have adjustable asymmetry, depth, rotation, earlobe size, and the option to add cauliflower ear.

Makeup blends modern styles with the fantasy setting. More than 30 options including eyeliner intensity, color, glitter, eye shadow, lips, and blush.

Tattoos, scars, and paint: Some of these options are noted to be "very culturally relevant to some lineages,"including unique tattoos for elves. These markings can be applied to Rook's body, arms, legs, and face, with adjustable intensity.

Some of these options are noted to be "very culturally relevant to some lineages,"including unique tattoos for elves. These markings can be applied to Rook's body, arms, legs, and face, with adjustable intensity. Hair: This is what Game Informer was most excited about, noting there are a ton of options, including for those wanting long hair or those seeking a fashion hair color for Rook, with the system rendering every style fully with physics.

This is what Game Informer was most excited about, noting there are a ton of options, including for those wanting long hair or those seeking a fashion hair color for Rook, with the system rendering every style fully with physics. Qunari horns: Selections for horn type and material with more than 40 options to choose from.

Selections for horn type and material with more than 40 options to choose from. Selectable class and faction

Four voice options: English masculine, English feminine, American masculine, American feminine.

As for the aforementioned Discord developer Q&A sessions, Corrine Busche also confirmed that players would see the Dragon Age: The Veilguard character creator ahead of the game's release. "Yes...you will see it as we get a little closer to launch."