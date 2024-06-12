Meet The Companions Of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

BioWare officially revealed its upcoming Dragon Age game shortly following a title change that better reflected the narrative of the story with a trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and the focus of the reveal trailer was to get Dragon Age fans (and prospective fans) somewhat familiar with the companions they'll experience the game with. BioWare has described the central cast of the game as their "most compelling companions yet," and there's already plenty of information available about who each of these characters are to further increase excitement for the seven companions players will spend The Veilguard with.

The Seven Companions of The Veilguard

Bellara

"A creative and romantic Veil Jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets."

Bellara is one of the all-new characters being introduced to the franchise in The Veilguard, and therefore what of what we know about her is entirely based on the reveal trailer and information released by BioWare already. What we do know given her description is that she is a Veil Jumper, a group featured in the comics story Dragon Age: The Missing. The Veil Jumpers were created to protect the Arlathan Forest from threat, which is why the group crossed paths with Varric Tethras and Harding. From the reveal trailer for The Veilguard, it's also fairly safe to say that Bellara tries to keep an optimistic outlook on the events unfolding around her, as even as she is dragged back through the Eluvian mirror's portal that she jumped through by a vine-like creature, she keeps a smile on her face.

Davrin

"A bold and charming Grey Warden who has made a name for himself as a monster hunter."

Another all-new character to Dragon Age, Davrin himself is someone players will have to get to know from scratch, though he's part of a faction that has been around since Origins. The Grey Warden are known for being exceptional warriors that address the threat of darkspawn throughout Thedas, and given that he's made a name for himself there are probably plenty of exciting stories that Davrin has to share.

Emmrich Volkarin – The Necromancer

"A necromancer of Nevarra's Mourn Watch who comes complete with a skeletal assistant, Manfred."

Emmrich is a character we already know in Dragon Age lore, though The Veilguard will be his video game debut. Already featured in the short story anthology book Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and the short story The Flame Eternal which you can read online, Emmrich has secured a place in my heart already and I'm looking forward to romancing him on my first experience through The Veilguard. Part of the Mourn Watch, a group who are the keepers of the Grand Necropolis amongst other responsibilities such as dealing with dark magic that has gone awry, Emmrich has already proven himself to be a skilled necromancer. He's been a member of the Mourn Watch for at least thirty years, and comes with a built-in bestie in a skeleton assistant he raised from the dead himself, Manfred. Speaking of his romance, keep reading to see what some of the characteristics players can expect from him are toward the end of the article.

Lace Harding – The Scout

"The dwarven scout, returns to the fray as a companion with her big heart, a positive outlook, and a ready bow – as well as unexpected magical powers."

A fan-favorite returning from Dragon Age: Inquisition to a more central role, Harding the dwarven rogue with her bow. While we've already seen Harding in a previous Dragon Age game (as mentioned) and she was a popular enough character for BioWare to bring back with a status elevated from being a side character, the mention that Harding has "unexpected magical powers" means there's still a lot more to learn about the character. In Inquisition players were able to flirt with Harding, so there will undoubtedly be plenty of people excited to develop a full-fledged romantic relationship with her in Veilguard.

Lucanis Dellamorte – The Mage Killer

"A poised & pragmatic assassin who descends from the bloodline of the House of Crows, a criminal organization renowned throughout Thedas."

Lucanis is a Master Assassin in the Antivan Crows, a group that has been operating in the shadows of the Dragon Age series since Origins, though its been since Origins that players have had a member of this group as a companion. Featured in the short story anthology book Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights, we know Lucanis is the grandson of the Antivan Crows' First Talon Caterina and therefore the favorite to be her successor, though he has no interest in doing so. His latest contract featured him going after a Venatori agent in Tevinter, after which he was presumed dead by the Crows...though clearly if he did truly die it wasn't permanent or he's been hidden away somewhere (either of his own volition or against his will) given he will be a companion in The Veilguard.

Neve Gallus – The Detective

"A cynic fighting for a better future, both as a private detective and a member of Tevinter's rebellious Shadow Dragons."

Having already been featured in the short story anthology book Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and the comics story Dragon Age: The Missing, which leads up to the events of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Neve is a human mage operating as a private investigator out of Minrathous. Neve has crossed into the path of the Inquisition while investigating the extremist group Venatori and assists in the investigation of Solas, who has turned from companion to antagonist in the time between Inquisition and The Veilguard. Neve, despite being a cynic, is aligned with the Shadow Dragons group that seeks to improve the lives of others, particularly by freeing slaves.

Taash: The Dragon Hunter

"A dragon hunter allied with the Lords of Fortune who lives for adventure and doesn't mind taking risks."

How much cooler does it get than having a title like "The Dragon Hunter"? Taash is another all-new character to Dragon Age lore and the character I want to be best friends with immediately, in case that wasn't clear already. While we don't know much about her outside of her adventurous and risk-taking spirit, we know she's associated with the Lords of Fortune, a guild of treasure hunters and dungeoneers from the country of Rivain who are considered among the best treasure hunters in Thedas. In order to blend into their surroundings as they hunt for treasure, some members of this particular guild are capable of changing their appearance or accent – so we'll see what potential hidden talents the flashy Qunari may have in-store for players to experience.

What else do we know about the companions?

In addition to the details outlined above about each companion, we also know thanks to additional interviews conducted over the past few days that each companion is able to be romanced by the player character regardless of gender or race as their canon sexualities are pansexual, and each one have their own preferences and styles when it comes to romance, much like love in the real world. Specifically, we know Emmrich is described as "intimate and sensual" by the game's director Corinne Busche. Additionally, it's also been revealed that the companions may pursue relationships with one another if they're not being pursued by the player character.

