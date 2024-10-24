Dragon Age: The Veilguard Report Warns OG Fans of What Is Waiting for Them

A new Dragon Age: The Veilguard report has warned OG fans that the new Dragon Age game is nothing like the previous ones, especially Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2. This has been somewhat evident between the change in art direction, the change in gameplay, and the fact that only three decisions from Dragon Age: Inquisition carry forward to the new game, and none from the previous two games. If there was any doubt about this though, a new report squashes it.

The report comes the way of YouTuber Neon Knight, who claims to have gone hands with the new BioWare RPG early, presumably at a recent press event, experiencing seven hours of the game. And according to the YouTuber, the new Dragon Age game is more or less a soft reboot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard there’ve been a lot of attempts, in my opinion, to convince the general public that this game is something that it really isn’t, to convince you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears, what you’ve been seeing in trailers and previews, and believe that the Dragon Age DNA in Veilguard, specifically its gameplay, is anything more than a very thin coat of paint,” said Neon Knight. “And as someone who played the game for about 7 hours a few weeks ago, well I guess my thesis statement here is that it isn’t. A thin coat of paint is more or less exactly what Veilguard has to offer long-time fans, and serious, level-headed discussion about this game is completely hampered by what seems to be an almost universal refusal to just say that out loud.”

As the YouTuber gets at, there has been a somewhat denial among hardcore fans that the new Dragon Age game is not what anyone anticipated for over a decade. It may end up being a great game, but it is certainly a new direction for the series in more than one way.

The art direction and the lack of meaningful connection to previous games is most apparent, but the change in direction is most obvious in the gameplay, something Neon Knight confirms after experiencing it themselves.

“Combat and exploration is full blown, or at least 85% God of War 2018 worship. This new Dragon Age is all about the action, building up a rage meter to release an ultimate, getting your perfect parries in, shield throws, talismans that activate special abilities, plenty of pots to break and chests to open,” said the YouTuber. “You get it, point is, somebody really liked God of War 2018 and said, ‘Why don’t we just do that, and be done with it.’”

It is also apparent in the game’s tone. Some of the marketing material so far, some bits of the game’s writing shown off, shows a game that is a little more quip heavy than previous games. And this is a direction BioWare has been heading. Banter and quips has always been a part of BioWare games, which terrifically navigate the silly and serious, however, in Mass Effect Andromeda, we saw this turned up a bit, and not executed as well either. It also appears turned up a bit in The Veilguard as well. To this end, the YouTuber notes the tone reminded him of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“BioWare are doing this very strange with Veilguard. On one hand, it’s a direct sequel with a bunch of returning character in prominent roles. Yet, on the other, it’s a borderline soft reboot trying to minimize every direct tie to the past in an attempt to avoid scaring off non-Dragon Age fans,” concluded the YouTuber.

Only time will tell if these concerns are founded, but they are not isolated concerns. Many Dragon Age fans share similar concerns to various degrees. Following BioWare’s latest games, there is also simply trepidation it can no longer deliver the goods, something it hasn’t done in a decade. To this end, and at this moment, it seems Dragon Age: The Veilguard is in danger of being another fumble from BioWare.

H/T, That Park Place.