Dragon Age: The Veilguard Only Carries Forward 3 Decisions Made in Inquisition, None From Origins or DA2

BioWare has confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will only account for three decisions players made in Dragon Age: Inquisition. The many other decisions will not be accounted for in any capacity. Meanwhile, not a single decision made in Dragon Age: Origins or Dragon Age 2 will be accounted for. While not an entirely surprising decision, this is a radical departure from how BioWare previously handled world states. To this end, players are essentially starting over from scratch with equal world states.

The three decisions Dragon Age: The Veilguard does account for are as follows: who your Inquisitor romanced, whether or not you disbanded the Inquisition, and whether or not you vowed to stop Solas or save him. That's it. Major decisions in Dragon Age: Inquisition, such as whether or not your Inquisitor or Morrigan drank from the Well of Sorrows, are not accounted for.

Meanwhile, this all but confirms the Hero of Ferelden and Hawke -- the protagonists of Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2, respectively -- are not just not in the game, but not even going to get a meaningful cameo or mention. With the plot of Dragon Age: The Veilguard what it is, the Hero of Ferelden being MIA is a real immersion breaker and severely undermines the lore and narrative.

BioWare wanting a clean slate makes sense, but its past is the only thing that makes it and its current products relevant. To toss almost all of it down the drain for increased flexibility is a bold call that could pay off with a better product on the other side of this all, but in the meantime it reads as a serious misread of why many are playing a Dragon Age game in 2024 in the first place.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

