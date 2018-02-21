Dragon Ball FighterZ Latest Trailer Gives Us Our First Look At Bardock

A few days ago, Bandai Namco gave us our first look at Bardock and Broly coming to the latest fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ. The two powerhouse characters are the latest DLC fighters that will be making their way onto the roster soon and makes having the Season Pass something worth purchasing for fans of the anime.

Now we have the very first trailer showing Goku’s dad in the fight, more than just screenshots – we’ve got how he’ll actually plan in-game and what makes him so powerful! Interested fans can also see his Revenger Assault attack and more in the video above, check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Need a little catching up on who Bardock is? The husband of Gine, father of Raditz and Goku, this low-class Saiyan warrior is nothing if not dedicated. Beginning under Frieza’s regime, his character arc truly kicked off once he realised Frieza’s true plans of annihilation. What makes this character so lovable is that he’s incredibly expressive, he’s cares very deeply about Goku and his family, and can’t take a compliment worth a damn.

We don’t have a release date yet as to when Broly and Bardock will be making their debut, but it sure is great to see him in action!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more about the latest fighter:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.