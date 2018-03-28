Dragon Ball FighterZ Videos Show Off Broly and Bardock’s Dramatic Finishes

Dragon Ball FighterZ now has its first set of DLC with Broly and Bardock being added as bonus fighters, and with those two come a new set of dramatic ways to end matches.

While many players are still trying to figure out the two fighters’ movesets and the best ways to use them, many more were immediately drawn to seeing the characters’ finishing cutscenes. Those who followed the anime and movie adaptations will already have an idea of what to expect from them, but they’ll be happy to see that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco faithfully recreated the scenes once again.

The video above comes from well-known fighting game player Rhymestyle who showcased the majority of the DLC dramatic finishes in his first video. This video starts with a scenario that Dragon Ball fans haven’t seen before except in the work of fan fiction, a fight where Bardock actually kills Frieza. While Bardock ultimately met his death at Frieza’s hands when he launched an attack that was overwhelmed by Frieza’s counterattack that consumed Bardock and Planet Vegeta, this ending shows Bardock emerging victorious. Bardock’s Riot Javelin energy attack scores a direct hit on Frieza and sends the villain spinning into the air before exploding in a burst of electric-blue energy.

From there, it moves on to one that Dragon Ball viewers will be more familiar with, the ending between Broly and Goku. Just like he did in the movie, Goku, narrowly dodges a punch from Broly and counters with one of his own, a hard punch to the abdomen that sends Broly into the air. It’s missing some slight details like the twist of his fist in Broly’s stomach and the green energy explosion from Broly’s defeat, but it’s near enough to the original to satisfy those who are looking for accuracy.

Broly also has a special cutscene when losing to Gohan, one that makes use of Gohan’s Family Kamehameha move that’s already part of his moveset and was seen in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming. Gohan, Goten, and Goku team up to counter Broly’s final attack with their own trio of Kamehamehas and send him flying into space before exploding. Broly doesn’t appear to have a dramatic finish for his victories though, so don’t expect anything there.

Though it was thought that these were the only finishes, another one was soon discovered that’s triggered a bit differently than the normal heavy attack requirement. If Frieza fights Bardock and wins with a vanishing attack, the proper cutscene will trigger that shows the more accurate version of the fight where Frieza overwhelms Bardock with his attack.

Bardock and Broly are now available as DLC fighters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.