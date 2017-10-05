‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Developers Fight It Out and It’s a Spectacle to Behold

Know what’s just as fantastic as playing through Bandai Namco‘s upcoming fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ? Watching some true experts go at it.

Today, Game Informer posted a new video that shows some of the best in the business taking on one another in combat. Specifically, a pair of developers over at Arc System Works.

Arc, in case you forgot, is developing the game, and it’s bringing every ounce of fighting prowess the company’s earned over the years. They’ve got a lot of experience with their Guilty Gear and BlazBlue games, as well as the Persona Arena fighting games.

And it shows in the fighting clip, which you can see above. Across the six minutes of gameplay, you’ll see a number of astonishing moves pulled off with a variety of characters, including Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta, as well as hints of Buu, Cell, and a handful of others. We’re still in awe of how well these matches go.

We also get a glimpse of some fresh new combos, as well as a few interesting specials, like Buu’s somewhat bizarre grab and digest move. It’s all worth watching, especially seeing the build-up animations of the supers.

This is just the beginning of Game Informer‘s coverage, as the publication intends to have a month’s worth of announcements for the game, since Dragon Ball FighterZ is appearing on its cover for its November issue. Here’s hoping we see even more fighters show up to wreak havoc, because the more the better.

Dragon Ball FighterZ arrives this February for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.