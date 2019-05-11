Next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Character Appears to Be Janemba

It looks as though the next DLC fighter who’s coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ will be Janemba, though that apparent confirmation came from an unlikely source. During an episode of This Week on Xbox, Microsoft’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb referenced Janemba in relation to Dragon Ball FighterZ as part of the Goku Day celebrations. The odd thing about that reference was that Janemba isn’t in the game in any capacity right now, though it looks like that’ll be changing sometime in the future.

Around the 3:09 timestamp in the video above, Hryb said Dragon Ball FighterZ players would get some free skins for Goku Day. Some of those would be for GT Goku, a character who is indeed in the game, though the other skins were said to be for Janemba. Right after that was said, a shot of the current FighterZ Pass 2 standings was shown that had one more character left to reveal in it that was placed right after GT Goku. Based on the comments in the video, it looks like that blank card will be filled with Janemba.

EventHubs pointed out the apparent slipup as well as the fact that there’s no in-game indication of Janemba coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ. There were some tweets that appeared to have confirmed the arrival of Janemba though. Two tweets were cited in EventHubs’ take on the situation, one of which came from the official Xbox Twitter account and said “confirmed” in response to someone who asked if this meant Janemba had been confirmed. Another tweet replied to a follower who called the reveal a leak and said “Apparently Xbox just announced Janemba for Dragon Ball FighterZ [fixed that for you].” Both of these tweets appear to have been deleted.

If the past character reveals are any indication of what’s to come, there should be a trailer dropping for Janemba in the near future that officially confirms the fighter’s appearance in Dragon Ball FighterZ. There’s always the chance that this reference to Janemba meant something else like a lobby avatar or something similar, but it sure looks like the fighter will be the last DLC character in this pass.

