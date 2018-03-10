Rumor: Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2 DLC Leaked

The second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters has supposedly been leaked with older characters joining those from Dragon Ball Super to expand the roster of fighters.

This latest Dragon Ball FighterZ leak comes from DasVergeben, a known leaker who has a fairly established track record of receiving accurate information from sources. Speaking about various Bandai Namco games like Soul Calibur VI, One Piece World Seeker, and other games, DasVergeben shared info on the second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC that was passed on by a source.

Season 2 DLC was just finished planning and they started translating the paperwork the day before they got fired.

The character packs were as follows, the first will be out before the end of the year. Season 2 according to them will be: Tapion and Gogeta Muten Roshi and Videl w/ Great Saiyaman Raditz and Zarbon Cabba and Kale w/ Caulifla

Season 1 DLC (Broly, Bardock, Normal Goku, Normal Vegeta, Vegito Blue, Merged Zamasu, 17, and Cooler) will all be out by July from what they know.

However, DasVergeben did warn readers that this info isn’t coming from a familiar source. The info supposedly comes from a disgruntled former employee of Bandai Namco, and while the leak has some details that help it appear accurate, the leaker says to trust in it cautiously, for now.

“Someone came to me with this Bandai Namco info who felt inclined to create an account just to share this various information on things because they felt they were wrongfully terminated from the company,” DasVergeben wrote.

“I’m still obviously not fully believing it all because it was just so strange and out of nowhere. But it was such a weird, long, personal and impassioned message that I’ll give them to benefit of the doubt to at least try and prove ANYTHING they decided to share with me is correct.”

If the list is accurate, it boasts some solid additions to the roster, especially with Cabba and Kale from Dragon Ball Super being added. One character that’s notably absent from the list, however, is Jiren, though perhaps he’s being saved for a later DLC season.

DasVergeben previously leaked that both Broly and Bardock would be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ as well, two characters that were already confirmed with each getting their own trailer. The two were also announced at the same time, a pattern that follows the pairs of characters listed above and lends more credibility to the leak if this is the release pattern Bandai Namco continues to follow.

The full leak can be read here through Reddit with information about other games such as the suggestion that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is not in development.