Dragon Ball FighterZ Evo 2019 Champion Breaks Down in Tears After Intense Match

Evo 2019, the largest fighting game tournament in the world, is currently taking place in Las Vegas. While several finals took place yesterday, several more are set to feature at the Mandalay Bay today, including but not limited to Street Fighter V and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Even with the main headlines yet to take place, it may well be hard to top the finale of the Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament where Goichi “GO1” Kishida defeated Evo 2018 champion Dominique “SonicFox” McLean.

Given that he won the Dragon Ball FigherZ tournament last year, you’d normally be safe in assuming that SonicFox was the favorite to win this year as well, but both he and GO1 have a friendly rivalry based on the simple fact that they are both extremely talented at the game. They’ve fought against each other at a number of Dragon Ball FighterZ tournaments already, including last year’s finale where SonicFox ultimately won out after a controversial seat switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it came down to the wire at yesterday’s finals, GO1 came back from the brink to defeat SonicFox three times in a row, clutching the championship in the process. In the below video, shared by the official Evo Twitter account and taken from the Evo 2019 stream of the finals, you can watch as GO1 defeats SonicFox, and immediately breaks down in tears and happy sobs, with SonicFox smiling and patting him and seemingly congratulating him over and over. The two then stand together, with SonicFox holding GO1’s hand high in victory. It’s an incredibly emotional moment.

What do you think of GO1’s win here? Has any other bout at Evo 2019 so far had a similar vibe that we missed? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Evo 2019 is currently ongoing, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s finals set to conclude the tournament on the main stage this evening. This marks the first time that a Super Smash Bros. video game has done so in the franchise’s history, with Street Fighter in its various incarnations typically holding that honor. You can check out all of our previous coverage of this year’s tournament right here.