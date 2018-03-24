Dragon Ball FighterZ Gameplay Shows Off Bardock and Broly

Dragon Ball FighterZ players who are considering buying the game’s first DLC characters can watch some Broly and Bardock gameplay ahead of their release date to help make that decision.

The two videos that show of the DLC fighters’ gameplay come from IGN, one each for both of the characters that are soon to be released. Each video features the full three-on-three fights with both teams using Bardock and Broly in the team composition to show them off as much as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IGN’s first video above focuses more on Bardock, the father of Goku and the first of his kind to reach the Super Saiyan level. Bardock doesn’t fight as a Super Saiyan throughout the entirety of each battle but instead uses the transformation in one of his three-bar moves much like how Goku transforms into Super Saiyan 3 to use his Meteor Smash. The Saiyan transforms into a Super Saiyan and fires off what looks to be a Rebellion Trigger from his hand exactly as the Saiyan did in his fight against Chilled in Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock.

The second video focuses more on Broly and shows just how much he towers over everyone else in the game. Android 16 is a large contender to face off against himself, but Broly is just massive next to some Dragon Ball FighterZ characters. Much like Android 16’s fighting style, Broly wants to use his brute strength to dominate fights by tossing his opponents around the stage and dashing through their attacks. The Legendary Super Saiyan’s three-bar ability was also previewed in the video, an attack called Eraser Cannon that comes with Broly’s signature laugh.

With two of the most famous Saiyans of all time included in the first DLC bundle, Arc System Works and Bandai Namco are off to a strong start for the first round of DLC. The two characters will be releasing as a pair on March 28 with pricing not yet announced, but those who purchased the season pass can expect to get the fighters right when they’re available. More on Broly and Bardock can be seen through their recent fighter trailers.

The two characters are just the start of the first season of DLC as well. Back in January, a list of what appeared to be the first few pairs of Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters was spotted that included Bardock and Broly among others like Zamasu and Vegito. The second season of DLC has also supposedly been leaked, though nothing has been confirmed by Bandai Namco at this time.