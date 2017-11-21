Dragon Ball FighterZ Releases Incredible Gotenks Trailer, Kid Buu and Adult Gohan Confirmed

Get ready to play, because Gotenks was just revealed for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and he’s not taking anything seriously. This morning Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer showing Gotenks in action, and we get to see him in his legendary SSJ 3 form! All of his signature attacks are here, including the super ghost kamikaze attack which Dragon Ball Z fans will no doubt remember. Growing up I always loved SSJ 3 Gotenks and SSJ2 Vegito with equal passion, but this new gameplay footage has reawakened my love for Gotenks’ childlike charm. Check it out above.

But Gotenks wasn’t the only new fighter revealed this morning. Bandai Namco has finally given us official confirmation that Kid Buu and adult Gohan are also joining the mix. This morning’s press release gave us a few introductory details about each new fighter and their respective fighting styles and special moves. Check it out:

Gotenks is the result of Trunks and Goten’s successful use of the Fusion Dance method to create one fused character of greater power and skill. Gotenks is the first Fusion Dance character to be seen in Dragon Ball. He sports a blue and yellow Metamoran vest, a piece of clothing which all Fusion Dance characters wear. Gotenks is ready to take on all challengers in DRAGON BALL FighterZ.

Kid Buu, unpredictable in his thoughts and unremorseful for his actions, will certainly be a fierce fighter to contend with in DRAGON BALL FighterZ. Possessing numerous powerful attacks, Kid Buu can be one of the most dangerous characters to come across during battle or a powerful ally on your team.

Gohan (Adult) is the first hybrid character to appear in the Dragon Ball series, combining Earthling and Saiyan traits in one character. Gohan doesn't possess the passion that Goku has for fighting, instead choosing to only engage in battle to defend Earth and the lives of his loved ones.

We don’t have much longer to wait, y’all. Dragon Ball FighterZ is slated for a January 26 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Who knows, we might even have a Nintendo Switch version coming down the line in the future, though we have no official indications to that end currently. Stay tuned: we’re sure to have more incredible reveals soon!