‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Is Adding GT Goku To Its Roster

Everyone knows you can never have too many Gokus. Okay, maybe everyone doesn’t know this, but it appears that’s the mindset of Bandai Namco and Arc System Works, because another Goku is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ. More specfically, it has been revealed that Goku from Dragon Ball GT is joining the fighting game’s roster in the future as paid DLC.

The news comes way of the latest issue of the Monthly V-Jump out of Japan, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge when the character will be added to the game, or provide any media of the little Goku in-action in the game. That said, it does reveal a few details and tidbits on the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the game, GT Goku’s special move will be the “Super Kamehameha,” which transforms the character into Super Saiyan, but only if there are two or fewer overall team members remaining. Meanwhile, his Meteor special attacks include “Super Spirit Bomb” and a second, hidden attack. The magazine also outlines some additional attacks called “Reverse Kamehameha” and “Power Pole.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the popular fighting game, click here. For why it’s one of the most popular fighting games on the market right now, peep our glowing review of the game that goes into detail on what makes it so special. Here’s a snippet from it:

“The Dragon Ball franchise has no short supply of video game adaptations throughout its life, but Arc System Works has created something truly special with Dragon Ball FighterZ.

“Though there were few doubts concerning Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball adaptation given their fighting game track record, the developers managed to exceed some already lofty expectations that are nonnegotiable whenever the Dragon Ball name is on the table. Dragon Ball FighterZ presents players with everything they’d hope to find in a fighting game – furious combos, character mastery, and the chance to trounce others in ranked matches being just some of these features – but it’s got an understanding and appreciation of what makes the Dragon Ball anime so wonderful that elevates it above other attempts.”

Thanks, Gematsu.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!