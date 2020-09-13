Dragon Ball FighterZ: Master Roshi DLC Gameplay Trailer Released

In case you missed it, Dragon Ball FighterZ recently announced that Master Roshi will finally be joining the fight as the latest and greatest DLC character, and he is all set to release this coming week on September 18th. Ahead of his official release, however, Bandai Namco has shared a gameplay showcase showing off Master Roshi's moves, and while he might not visually stack up to the video game fighter's many Gokus, it seems like the old man still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

In the new gameplay showcase, which you can check out below, Master Roshi takes on Goku, Krillin, and Yamcha, throwing them around with his muscular form and staff. Overall, his kit looks fun if fairly straightforward, though professional players will surely find some way to totally break him. He is DLC, after all.

Available on early access for FighterZ Pass 3 buyers on September 16th and DLC Release on September 18th, please welcome Master Roshi!#DBFZ pic.twitter.com/SryEEBADUd — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 13, 2020

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Master Roshi is expected to release on September 18th with early access for those that purchase the FighterZ Pass 3 beginning two days prior on September 16th. Ultra Instinct Goku, the most recent DLC fighter, is already available in the game, and two more fighters are still set to be revealed in the future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime fighting video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC so far? Are you excited to play as Master Roshi when he releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!