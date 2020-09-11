Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Master Roshi Release Date

✖

Master Roshi is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, and thanks to the latest trailer for the character from Bandai Namco, we now know when he’ll be added. The long-requested fighter will be added on September 16th for those who obtain early access to him and will be available for everyone else on September 18th which means we only have a week to go until he’s fully available. A gameplay trailer shared alongside this announcement showed off more of Master Roshi’s moves before his release.

The trailer below was shared by the Bandai Namco Esports account this week to preview Master Roshi’s arrival in the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster. Flanked by Gohan and Piccolo, we got to see some of his techniques like his Evil Containment Wave and version of the Kamehameha.

What is Master Roshi capable of? Here's a sneak peek of our upcoming #DBFZ DLC Character. Available on Early Access on September 16th and DLC Release on September 18th. pic.twitter.com/8nW4aDMKYw — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 10, 2020

With Master Roshi now confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ and his release quickly approaching, we now know of three of the five characters confirmed for the current FighterZ Pass. Kefla, Ultra Instinct Goku, and now Master Roshi have comprised the first three fighters released for FighterZ Pass 3 with two more to go in the future. Master Roshi has long been a suggestion for Dragon Ball FighterZ that’s now finally being fulfilled, but with how many characters there are across the Dragon Ball sagas, there’ll be no shortage of requests for the fighters who should be added next.

Bandai Namco typically likes to tie its character reveals to big events like esports competitions, so it’s likely we’ll see more on future DLC characters later at one of those. The past few characters have been a few months apart from each other, so players should have plenty of time to get used to Master Roshi before they have to learn someone new.

Master Roshi arrives to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3! It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won. https://t.co/LD5kGcJSLn pic.twitter.com/ADLM2RqMqu — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 16, 2020

Master Roshi will come to Dragon Ball FighterZ on September 16th for those who have the FighterZ Pass 3 already and will released for everyone else as DLC on September 18th.