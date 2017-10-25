Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Latest Trailer Features An Explosive Nappa In Action

Every time we see a glimpse of something new from Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball FighterZ, it makes us that much more excited for the game. But, seriously, this is looking like one of 2018's greatest accomplishments, and we haven't even seen the entire roster yet.

Still, the latest addition, Nappa, is a must-see, and you can check out his trailer above. He has massive size and quick agility to his character, and it appears that he chain together a number of effective combos to enemies on the ground, including one that results in an explosion that jettisons them into the air – perhaps another key opportunity to deliver a few extra hits before they hit the ground.

That's not all, though. It appears that he can call upon some secondary help in the trailer, in the form of the Saibamen. In case you recall, these characters can be planted and then spring up from the ground. In Nappa's case, they can hop up and assist in a number of ways, including extra hits on a character and perhaps even grabbing them and exploding, adding to Nappa's already explosive set of moves.

And then comes his super – and what a super it is. He actually lets loose with a fiery plasma beam that emulates from his mouth, frying everything in its path. It appears to have the same effects as a fireball, except, you know, it's fire breath. And that'll make for some interesting encounters against the best of the best in the world of Dragon Ball Z.

You can catch the trailer above, and while it lasts just under a minute – like most of the other Dragon Ball FighterZ trailers that we've seen – it definitely packs a great deal of content in that time frame, getting us thrilled for yet another playable combatant in the game. We can't wait to see who comes down the line next to challenge him and the other veterans that are being included in the selectable cast. The more, the merrier, we say!

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.