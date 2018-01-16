Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Receive Another Open Beta

Another open beta has been announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ to give players one more chance to try the game before it releases later this month.

Bandai Namco confirmed on Twitter that they’d be opening the game up to everyone soon following the end of the most recent open beta. The dates and times for when this next test phase will be open haven’t been announced yet, but Bandai Namco says they’re planning to announce those details soon.

Thanks to all of you who playtested the Open Beta of DRAGON BALL FighterZ, your participation was invaluable and we’ve decided to do another round of open beta testing (24hr. period). Dates & times to be announced soon, stay tuned! #DBFighterzBETA pic.twitter.com/4ldSsb1Jdt — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 16, 2018

The news that a new beta would become available follows a series of server problems that affected the most recent open beta. Those trying to play against others online were met with long wait times when it came to finding matches with some not being able to play hardly at all. In light of those issues, Bandai Namco said that they were considering extending the beta for a while, but server maintenance that was later done on the beta yielded promising results and made an extension on the beta seem unlikely.

However, having another separate beta is just as good as an extension, if not better. Bandai Namco noted that this new beta would only last one day, but scheduling the new beta means that they could put it on the weekend instead of tacking on an extra weekday when players would be unavailable to play.

Along with the beta dates, there’s also the question of what the fighter roster will look like with the start of the new beta. Since the additional beta is coming so close to the release of the game, odds are that the roster of available characters will stay the same as it was in the most recent test, but we could see some more surprise Dragon Ball characters being added in.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to release on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so look for the game’s next beta sometime before that date comes.