Dragon Ball FighterZ Required and Recommended Specs Revealed

Bandai Namco recently revealed the required and recommended specs for the PC version of their upcoming fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco, it doesn’t appear as though Dragon Ball FighterZ will need too intense of a setup for it to run properly. The recommended specs that Bandai Namco shared via Twitter would obviously be the better option, but even low-performance PCs should be able to handle Goku and company.

Minimum Requirements:

OS : Windows 7/8/10

Processor : AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz/ Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

RAM : 4 GB

Graphics Card: Radeon HD 6870, 1GB/ GeForce 650 Ti, 1GB

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz/ Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: Radeon HD 7870, 2GB/ Geforce GTX 660, 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

As part of their tweet, Bandai Namco also reminded potential buyers of the preorder bonus that they can look forward to should they choose to buy the game early. Preording Dragon Ball FighterZ will give players access to both SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta, two unlockables which will be featured as separate characters from their base versions instead of in-game transformations.

ATTN: FighterZ! Here are the specs your PC will need to run #DRAGONBALLFighterZ! RT the news with your friends & get ready to join the fight! Unlock SSGSS Goku & Vegeta EARLY & get 2 exclusive lobby avatars when you pre-order today! https://t.co/xlArl4iWKu pic.twitter.com/kF4tkrziWN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 5, 2018

While both of the characters have already been confirmed for the game prior to the release of the PC specs, SSGSS Vegeta recently received a new trailer for the character. The trailer showed both Goku and Vegeta squaring off in their blue-haired forms with Vegeta using his signature moves such as Final Flash against his lifelong adversary.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to be release on Jan. 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but a Switch version could be possible if enough interest is there.