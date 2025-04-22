Rocket League Is Getting a TMNT Mode

Following a subtle tease back in March, Epic Games has officially announced that new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content is coming to Rocket League. This week will see a bunch of new collaboration content based on the franchise, including a brand-new limited time mode. The Pizza Party LTM has a giant pizza on the field, rather than the Soccar Ball. Players can’t jump, so they have to use grappling hooks to get it into the opposing team’s net. The mode will go live on April 22nd at 5 p.m. PT, and will remain in the game through May 1st at the same time.

While the LTM is one of the big highlights of this collaboration, Rocket League players will be able to find a lot more TMNT goodness throughout. The game will be adding 11 Challenge Rewards based on the franchise, including banners, a topper, wheels, and more. Banners will include one based on each member of the TMNT: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. The Turtle Power topper features all 4 of the heroes together, in a design that looks like the team is coming out of the sewer.

Ooze is a big part of the TMNT franchise, and one of the Challenge Rewards is a TCRI Ooze Boost which also has a matching green trail. Players can also get an Ooze Canister by completing the “Play 10 Online Matches” Challenge. Once obtained, the Canister can be opened from the player’s inventory, and it will contain an item from either the Accelerator, Triumph, or Zephyr Series. The best part is, players can do this a total of 5 times, earning themselves 5 Ooze Canisters.

the vandalized decal shows off the art skills of bebop and rocksteady

The most exciting new addition, however, is the Turtle Van. Also known as the Party Wagon, the iconic ride of the TMNT will be available in a bundle for 2500 Credits. The bundle includes the Turtle Van Car Body (Merc Hitbox) with Stock Wheels and Classic Decal. It also comes with multiple alternate Decal options for players to deck the Van out in the way they see fit. The Pizza Box Decal gives the Turtle Van a red and white appearance, while the Vandalized Decal makes it look like Bebop and Rocksteady gave it a new paint job. Players can also give the Van a new paint job of their own with the “fully tintable” Classic (Custom) Decal.

All in all, this seems like a pretty great event for TMNT fans. Paramount and Nickelodeon have been bringing the heroes in a half-shell to a lot of different live service games lately, and that’s on top of their own dedicated video games. It seems like it’s a pretty good time to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan right now!

