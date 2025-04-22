MLB The Show 25 Releases Update 9, Check Out the Patch Notes

The latest update for MLB The Show 25 has been released today, April 22nd, and players will be able to hit the field better than before. This update is larger compared to some previous updates and brings numerous bug fixes across a variety of game modes. San Diego Studio has released several updates and hotfixes such as this to resolve known problems with MLB The Show 25 and will likely continue doing so. This update comes shortly after the Easter event which brought numerous quests and activities to the game.

MLB The Show 25’s Game Update 9 today brings bug fixes to different modes like Diamond Dynasty, Road to Show, and Franchise. The marketplace and player salaries have seen adjustments thanks to this update to be more appropriate. Difficulty settings, player positioning, and AI have seen improvements and will properly represent what is selected. Stadiums have also been touched up to fix numbers and signage.

Players can also enjoy fixes to various gameplay elements. The issue affecting correctly guessed pitches has been resolved, as well as an online issue not allowing players to access the bullpen menu. Other menus, specifically the pause menu, have seen multiple fixes to resolve display and input issues.

Keep reading below to discover everything included in the Game Update 9 patch notes for MLB The Show 25.

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where correctly guessed pitches were not landing in the intended zone while using the guess pitch feature.

Resolved an issue in online play where players could not access the bullpen menu after their opponent performed very specific steps.

Fixed one issue where the pause menu could remain on screen while the game was playing in the background.

Updated stats in the pause menu to display as PA – AVG – HR – RBI – SB instead of the previous format (PA – AVG – RBI – H – HR).

Fixed various input issues in the pause menu.

Diamond Dynasty:

Marketplace buy/sell order limit for player items at 90-95 OVR has been increased from 500,000 to 750,000. NOTE: This change specifically will go live at 12 PM PT on April 22nd.



Road to the Show:

Addressed an issue where lower difficulty settings were occasionally playing as higher difficulty.

Fixed a crash that could occur with two-way players in the offseason.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a player from being included in the postseason roster in the playoffs.

Player cards will now show the correct position after a player switches from a two-way player.

Fixed an issue where CPU controlled batters could make contact no matter where the first pitch was thrown.

Franchise:

Prorated player salaries are now properly applied to budgets after mid-season trades.

Storylines:

Fixed a crash that could occur after playing Storylines and then entering an exhibition game.

Stadiums:

Added missing retired numbers in Citi Field.

The “Win! Twins!” neon sign will now light up during night games at Target Field.

Fixed Mariners flags and banners at T-Mobile Park.

Miscellaneous:

Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Gold uniforms have been added.

Various commentary bug fixes.