Major Civilization 7 Update Adds Endless Mode

The biggest update for Civilization 7 launches today, bringing the highly-requested Endless Mode and more to the strategy game. While this is the standout detail in the update’s patch notes, this update contains many other new features and bug fixes. It is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Firaxos Games is including this update with Civilization 7’s June update on Nintendo Switch to give extra time to ensure everything works as intended. Players on other platforms can enjoy the new features in the update today and there are a lot of significant improvements in Civilization 7’s Update 1.2.0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the spotlight features, besides the obvious Just One More Turn Endless Mode, include an update to resources, food and growth rebalance, and multiplayer teams. These additions improve how the game plays and add new ways to play, especially with friends. Whether you play alone or with others, Update 1.2.0 greatly improves Civilization 7.

Outside of these new features and balance changes, Update 1.2.0 resolves many known bugs and issues with Civilization 7. The AI has seen immense tweaking, making it more efficient and deadly. Diplomacy and the economy have had some reworks and problems resolved. Other general fixes are also included in this update, such as UI features, gameplay mechanics with different Civs, controllers, and more.

For a full list of everything included in the Update 1.2.0 patch notes today for Civilization 7, keep reading below.

civilization 7 gameplay.

New Features

Resources Added 10 new Resources to the game: Mangoes, Clay, Flax, Rubies, Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, Hardwood, and Wild Game. Each has new effects and can appear in the Antiquity Age or Exploration Age. Only Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, and Hardwood appear in the Modern Age. Added at least one new Narrative Event for each resource. Resources are now randomized on new game starts. Some are guaranteed in certain Ages to enable the Economic Legacy Path in each Age. New placement rules make for more consistent Resource distributions in initial Ages, and more changes between Age Transitions. Some Resources in the Exploration Age and Modern Age related to the Economic Legacy Paths (Treasure and Factory Resources) will now appear on only one hemisphere or the other, requiring you to expand overseas or trade to access them.

Treasure Resources Updates: Treasure Resources now have passive effects on your empire, in addition to creating Treasure Fleets when improved in Coastal Settlements in Distant Lands. Horses, Furs, and the new Rubies Resource are Treasure Resources now, and will create Treasure Fleets when improved in Coastal Settlements in Distant Lands. Gold, Silver, Cocoa, Spices, Sugar, and Tea continue to be Treasure Resources. Cocoa, Spices, Sugar, and Tea are divided among the major landmasses and islands of the game, meaning each hemisphere will have some Treasure Resources unique to it. Homelands and Distant Lands Treasure Resources are distinguished on-map with a Tooltip and new symbol on the Resource Icon. The Distant Lands continent in the Antiquity Age no longer spawns placeholder Treasure Resources for Age Transition.

Resource Balance Changes: Dyes give +4 Happiness instead of +3. Fish is no longer a Factory Resource. It is a Bonus Resource with the effect: +6 Food in Settlements with a Port, +3 Food in any other Settlement. Tin is a new Factory Resource that grants a bonus to Growth Rate.

Map Generation Improved coastal erosion on Continents Plus, Continents, Shuffle and Terra Incognita map types to help break up coastlines more, especially near the poles.



Gameplay

AI AI players will now build larger navies when playing on the Archipelago map type. AI players will no longer pick City-State Bonuses that have already been chosen by another player. Improved how AI land Units handle attacks from hostile Naval Units. Improved AI usage of Great People Unique Civilian Units. Addressed a reported issue where AI would sometimes fail to attack nearby Enemy Units while forming Units to attack a Settlement.



Age Transition Addressed a reported issue that could prevent Legacy cards from unlocking during Age Transitions. This is a speculative fix based on an ongoing investigation and may not cover all cases yet – hang in there as we continue to troubleshoot!



Diplomacy Increased the penalty for being caught stealing Technologies and Civics from 50% of the base cost over 10 turns to 100% of the base cost over 10 turns. Increased the amount of time it takes to steal a Technology or Civic by 50%. Counterspy can now be used against any number of players simultaneously. Added a 30% failure chance to Espionage Actions taken while being counterspied. The Influence penalty from conquered Settlements is now properly removed when you lose control of the conquered Settlement. Addressed a reported issue where the reward for Befriending an Independent Power could sometimes fail to be granted.



Environment Natural disasters on light setting should appear 50% less frequently compared to before; natural disasters on Moderate setting should appear 25% less frequently compared to before; natural disasters on Catastrophic setting stay unchanged.

Economy Bridges can now be purchased in Towns. Towns with a water-based Building are now considered Coastal and will be connected to Settlements whose City centers are on the same Continent (as seen in the Continents Lens). The cost of upgrading a Town to a City has been increased in the Exploration Age and Modern Age. The base cost and cost per City have been increased by 100 Gold per Age. Removed Happiness penalties for losing trade routes and spawning or resettling Migrant Units. Buildings with increased cost modifiers can no longer be purchased without sufficient Gold. Using a Merchant to connect a City to a Town that already has a Focus will now properly send Food from that Town without needing to reset the Focus. Addressed a reported issue that sometimes caused Merchants to be unable to connect Settlements by building roads within their land trade range. Addressed a reported issue where some Town connections were broken after Age Transition. Buildings that require a full tile can now be built over tiles with only a single obsolete Building. The Expansionist Legend Attribute now correctly reduces the cost of upgrading a Town. Unique Quarters no longer retrigger their effects again after being repaired. The Manhattan Project can no longer be started by a single player in multiple different Settlements at the same time.



Food & Growth Removed the previous hard-cap effect on Population growth when stockpiling Food. The growth formula now scales quadratically instead of cubically, so each growth event only modestly increases the number of turns until the next Population increase.



Independent Powers Independent Powers will no longer be removed after losing all of their Units. Dispersing an Independent Power with a Naval Unit no longer removes adjacent player districts if the borders are touching.



Miscellaneous Great People can no longer be used on ineligible tiles with no effect. The Technology Tutorial now correctly occurs before the Grow City Tutorial.



Mementos Addressed a reported issue where Confucius’ Brush and Scroll Memento could cause Food needed to the next growth event to become 0 or negative. The Lantern Memento will no longer grant its effect when not equipped.

Military Packed Units can now be upgraded simultaneously using the Upgrade All button on the Commander that the Units are packed into. The Production cost and maintenance of Cavalry Units have been increased. The Production cost has increased by 10 Production per Age and the maintenance cost has been increased by 1 Gold in all Ages. The Initiative Promotion now applies consistently on Rivers and rough terrain, and continues to function correctly after Age Transitions. Naval Units are now less likely to be placed in inland lakes on Age Transition. On Age Transition, the game now looks for the largest nearby body of water when placing Naval Units. Players now correctly receive an Aerodrome Commander after conquering a City with an Aerodrome during the Modern Age.



Religion Fertility Rites now applies to all Settlements, not just Cities. God of Healing now requires an Altar in the Capital but the effect is still global.



Civs

Chola: The Samayam Unique Ability now adds the correct amount of extra trade capacity.

Inca: The Quipu Tradition will no longer stack when slotted and unslotted on the same turn.

Mexico: Addressed a reported issue where using Mexico’s Great Person José María Morelos on a Commander could result in Units disappearing from the map.

Prussia: Settlements now only use Prussian names.



UI

New UI Features Added research queuing, so that a locked Tech or Civic can now be selected to automatically queue the Techs or Civics needed to unlock the selected one the fastest. Added a Repair All option in the Production/purchase menu for when there are multiple tiles that need to be repaired. Purchasing will instantly repair everything, and selecting for Production will add all to the queue. Added a highlight on tiles when a Great Person is selected to indicate where they can activate their ability.



Alignment & Spacing The Civilopedia page no longer overlaps with the Religion Belief selection menu when opening the Civilopedia while attempting to select Beliefs. Addressed a reported issue where the war support icon was misaligned when players supported themselves in the Leader Diplomacy menu. Addressed a reported issue where the Settlement HP bar was overlapping with the Diplomacy menu.



Civilopedia Added explanations for default terrain modifiers in gameplay and Civilopedia. Corrected historical inaccuracy in Harriet Tubman’s Civilopedia biography. Corrected historical inaccuracy in Hatshepsut’s Civilopedia biography Corrected historical inaccuracy in Ibn Battuta’s Civilopedia biography. Corrected historical inaccuracy in Civilopedia entry for Slinger Unit.

Controller-Specific Resources are no longer highlighted pink when using the D-pad to place a Building during gameplay. Focus on Unit Action tab is no longer impacted by other players giving actions to their own respective Units in Multiplayer matches. The Legacy Path Advisor screen will now function correctly when using the Go Back button after choosing an Advisor. Left and Right Triggers now correctly cycle between Cities in the Production Screen.



General Tech and Civics now will show if a Wonder is already built or unlocked by the player. Addressed a reported issue where the player was able to open the Challenges menu infinite times causing overlapping and freezing. Addressed a reported issue where Diplomacy options were unable to be interacted with when selecting Leaders or Independent Powers during the Antiquity Age. Added a new icon to Treasure Resources. Treasure Resources in your Distant Lands that will generate Treasure Fleets have a unique version of this icon to help distinguish between Treasure Resources that will generate fleets for you. City Banners now correctly display when the player interacts with the City Banner or the Production Menu during gameplay. The Exploration Age tutorial can now be bypassed or dismissed when the user deletes their Scout Unit during the Antiquity Age. You can now place a Building in the Building Placement menu after selecting “Tell Me More” options and then using the back button when in the Civilopedia. The health bar of healthy Units no longer turns red in the Unit Panel after viewing a damaged Unit of the same type during gameplay. The correct Building information is now displayed when repairing an Improvement during gameplay. Scrolling now only controls the Reliquary Beliefs menu while founding a Religion. When attempting to load a save without owning all the content within the save, a popup will appear showing what content is missing. Golden Age Universities now appear as eligible locations to Research Artifacts in the Continents Lens while playing in the Modern Age. Ribbon Yields now stay visible with the “Always Show Ribbon Yields” option selected. Town’s yields now change properly after changing the Town’s Focus. Combat Previews now only appear when attacking a District with an enemy Unit on it. Auto-Fill Legacy Cards now only selects unused cards. Added a background to Subtitles while creating a new game. Locked leaders and civs now consistently appear locked when creating a new game. Addressed highlight missing from textboxes in the Attributes menu after unlocking an Attribute. Addressed Narrate on Hover not properly narrating various tutorial paragraphs, land tiles, and Age progress. Addressed Resources being unable to be allocated to their origin City after being unassigned appearing with the message “Settlement is not connected to your empire’s trade network” when in the Resource Menu.



Notifications Reduced the frequency of Town Specialization Available notifications. These will now only appear if the Town has just unlocked a new Focus or if the Settlement has just grown and won’t grow again for more than 20 turns. Addressed a reported issue where the Settlement Razed Notifications in certain translations would use the wrong adjective vs noun. This fix will require a new save as existing saves in these languages will continue to have this issue.



Text Changes Added a warning to players that will show who you will go to war with if you Join an Alliance. Improved the translation for Spread Religion information when not located on a valid District. The Divine Right Tradition no longer lists its effects twice. When placing a Building on an existing rural Improvement the popup warning now explains that the Rural Population will not be lost. Added text to Walls/Defensive Fortifications description that they can only be purchased in a City Center. Yields greater than 10 are now rounded in the leader ribbon and top Yield bar. Removed hyphens from all Hawaiian City names as they don’t have hyphens in their language. Removed text saying that a Settlement has been converted to a religion when capturing a Settlement despite that religion already being dominant. Resolved missing text appearing when viewing the revealing the Military Sabotage Action in notification and espionage report during gameplay. Addressed a reported issue where the Hale O Keawe Wonder reveal camera could play with missing text. Updated the phrasing on Locked Attribute Nodes. Addressed other various text and formatting issues.



Tooltips Added estimated turns until the next phase of a Crisis to the Social Policies Screen. Added the turns remaining until a Diplomatic Action can be performed again. Plot Tooltips will now appear underneath other 2D UI elements. Specialist’s tooltip information now only appears on urban plots. Improved tooltip descriptions for game setup screens. Tooltips now correctly appear after the tile selector is moved off screen and returned into view. Civ relationship is now displayed when viewing a Unit’s tooltip. Tooltips now appear correctly when viewing Buildings in the City Details Breakdown menu. Tooltips now correctly display the player’s Unit name when hovering over them on the map.



Narrative

Added several Narrative Events, and addressed a number of reported issues preventing Narrative Events from triggering.

Corrected quote attributions for Charted Companies, Pax Britannica, Shipsheds, Sicilian Wars, Society of Antiquaries, and Splendid Isolation.

Body As a Tool : Reward tooltip for the third option now displays correctly in this event.

: Reward tooltip for the third option now displays correctly in this event. Denied : Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event.

: Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event. Engines of War : Quest now can now be completed as described.

: Quest now can now be completed as described. Forest Law : Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event.

: Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event. If Needs Be : City name now displays correctly in the event.

: City name now displays correctly in the event. Independent Village Tutorial : Correct village name is now displayed in Tutorial.

: Correct village name is now displayed in Tutorial. Machapuchare : Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event.

: Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event. Surprise Attack : Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event.

: Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event. Varbitsa’s Revenge: Reward tooltip for the second option now displays correctly in this event.

Audio

Addressed reported issues where incorrect VO was playing during certain parts of the game.

Addressed reported issues where some Units were missing sound effects.

Provided further audio updates and support for UI.

Updated SFX for the placement of Buildings in the game.

Platform-Specific

All Consoles Addressed a reported issue where DLC would sometimes not be available when starting the title offline.



Linux macOS Addressed several input issues.



MacOS Addressed gameflow and stability issues. Addressed several input flows and prompts for the UI.

