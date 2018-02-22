Dragon Ball FighterZ Roadmap Details Future Patch Plans

Bandai Namco just released a new video detailing the upcoming plans for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Though the fighter is performing quite well according to sales, the launch was less smooth than the developers would have liked. With a ton of fan feedback since the release of the title, the team over at Bandai want their players to know that they are listening and actively working on several huge updates to make the play experience even better.

“We’ve heard all of your feedback since the release, and we’re fully aware of the online issues that you’re having such as the matching in ‘Ring Match’ and being disconnected from the lobby,” opened producer Tomoko Hiroki when discussing Dragon Ball FighterZ update roadmap in the video above. “We’re aware of the situation and keen to resolve them with all our might.”

The purpose of a roadmap is it gives an avenue of communication between developer and player. This isn’t a full list of exactly what will be in the patches, but a rough outline in a show of transparency. These types of updates show players that there is a long-time investment in the title to make it even better, with a general idea of what they can expect in the near future.

The video above showcases the upcoming patches including the one slated for the end of this month, mid-March, and one more towards the end of next month. There will of course be other updates as well, it is an online game and that’s just how those titles work. However, this roadmap is to showcase player-specific feedback and what’s being used going forward with Dragon Ball FighterZ’s maintenance.

To hear more about our thoughts on the latest fighter out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, check out a blurb from our full review below:

Throughout the Budokais and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan’s collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well. Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that’ll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years.