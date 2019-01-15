‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Season Two Should Be Revealed Later This Month During the World Tour Finals

Today’s Dragon Ball Games livestream by Bandai Namco didn’t disappoint, as the company had some fun tidbits about their forthcoming Dragon Ball games, including the confirmation for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission for Nintendo Switch and PC in the U.S., as well as Extra Pack 4 for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. But there was also some great Dragon Ball FighterZ news that fans have been waiting for.

Now, we know that you were waiting to hear some information about a potential second season of characters for the hit anime brawler. Hey, so were we. But while there wasn’t any sort of official unveiling today, the game’s producer did hint when we would hear more about it.

During today’s stream, producer Tomoko Hiroki was asked about the second season (the host tried, guys), and while she didn’t go into detail about it, she did say to wait until the finals for the World Tour, when we’ll likely learn more. A number of “surprises” are being planned, according to the host, with a focus on FighterZ.

For those unfamiliar, the tour has been going on for the past few months, and the finals are actually set to take place in a few days.

According to the official schedule on the World Tour page, the Finals, under the name Saga 8: Red Bull Final Summoning, unfold on January 26 and 27 in Los Angeles. We’ll be tuning in during both days to see what gets announced.

That’s actually pretty perfect timing on Bandai Namco’s part, as FighterZ originally released back on January 26, 2018. So that would mark its one year anniversary in truly epic fashion.

But the real question is what characters can we expect to see in the second season? Will it just be a handful of favorites, like we’ve seen in Tekken 7‘s second go-around? Or are we in for some surprises? We only have to wait a little bit longer before we find out.

We’ll bring you all the news when it becomes available, so be sure to check back. We can’t wait to hop back into this battle with some new faces!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Be sure to check out our review!

