‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Season Two Getting New Versions of Gogeta, Broly (UPDATE: Official Trailer Added)

UPDATE: The official trailer can be seen above!

Now that Bandai Namco has officially announced it, we’ve got details about the second season of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Along with the previously unveiled Jiren and Videl, the trailer has also revealed that we’re getting alternate versions of Gogeta and Broly as part of the FighterZ Pass 2!

Based on the image that you can see below, Broly will be reintroduced based on DBS, or Dragon Ball Super. Meanwhile, Gogeta will also get a special SSGSS form, as Vegeta and Vegito have gotten in the game in the past!

Unfortunately, gameplay for the characters weren’t revealed just yet, since Bandai Namco wanted to focus on Jiren and Videl since they’ll be introduced first with the FighterZ Pass 2 when it arrives on January 31. But we’ll know more in the weeks ahead, as Bandai Namco will no doubt be pushing this hardcore for fans to enjoy.

Broly is sure to be a fan favorite all over again; while Gogeta is sure to have hardcore players pursuing him as well. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what the other two mystery characters in the FighterZ Pass 2 will have to offer.

Pricing for the pass hasn’t been revealed just yet, but may be around $34.99, similar to what the first pass sold first. We’ll let you know as soon as more official information is available.

But this will no doubt be good news to those of you that have been wanting some “fresh blood” in FighterZ, as between the newest faces added to the roster and the new variations of fan favorites, there’s going to be a lot to enjoy over the next few weeks.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

