Dragon Ball FighterZ Leads the Charge For Most EVO 2018 Registrants

This year’s EVO tournament in Las Vegas looks to be the biggest yet, as it’ll bring out many of the best fighting players in the world, going head-to-head in a number of games, including Injustice 2 and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

But the big draw will undoubtedly be Dragon Ball FighterZ, which will make its debut at the event this year. The EVO organizers previously confirmed it would be joining the line-up, alongside other favorites like Tekken 7, two versions of Super Smash Bros. and the aforementioned games.

Now, according to a new tweet from event organizer Mr. Wizard, FighterZ is already making history for EVO, with the most player registrants out of the available list of games.

Of course, it’s not hard to see why, as FighterZ is loaded up with amazing fighting tactics, spectacular super moves and a growing list of characters, including new DLC additions like Broly. And, let’s be honest, matches are just as much fun to watch as they are to play in. (Just ask anyone that catches match-ups on Twitch.)

With Dragon Ball FighterZ taking the top spot, the list also includes Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and Tekken 7 in second and third place. The full list can be found below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Tekken 7 Super Smash Bros. Melee Super Smash Bros. Wii U BlazBlue Cross-Tag Battle Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Injustice 2

Mr. Wizard didn’t reveal exact player registration numbers for the games, and these numbers certainly aren’t final, as there are still a few months until the EVO tournament takes place. But FighterZ‘s debut speaks volumes for the fighting community, and we can’t help but wonder how the final tournament matches will go down. Expect the best of the best – including the game’s producer – to provide some amazing skirmishes.

EVO 2018 will take place at the Mandalay Bay hotel from August 3 through 5. If you want to learn more about the Championship Series, or learn how you can attend, check out the official page!

