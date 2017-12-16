New Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer Features Beerus, Goku Black, Hit

A new trailer has been released by Bandai Namco that shows off some of the latest additions to Dragon Ball FighterZ including Goku Black, Beerus, and Hit.

While the three characters that were recently announced for the game are featured in the trailer, there’s many more iconic fights to see in the preview than just those three combatants. Starting with the Frieza saga, the opening of the trailer shows Frieza taking out Krillin and Goku promptly turning into a Super Saiyan immediately after to fight Frieza. Krillin’s not wearing the same clothes that he was in the anime during this fight, but other than that, the animation and attention to detail in the poses and the attacks definitely makes it seem like you’re watching something straight out of the anime or manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, the trailer moves onto the rest of the Dragon Ball Z fights that those who stuck with the series will remember. More of Frieza and Goku, Cell vs. Teen Gohan, and Kid Buu vs. Gotenks round out the scenes from characters that were previously revealed. But after that, Whis, Beerus, and others take the stage as new characters to the game.

Whis hasn’t been confirmed yet as a playable character, but Beerus certainly has been, the God of Destruction’s showing off his powerful attacks from from Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods. The ultra-fast Hit also squares off against Goku while the assassin from Universe 6 uses his Time-Skip to quickly move around Goku by dashing through time itself.

Closing out the last of the three new fighters is Goku Black as he fights Future Trunks with the help of Zamasu. The green-skinned Zamasu was also confirmed with the reveal of Goku Black, Hit, and Beerus as a character who would help Goku Black in battle with some of his attacks. Other characters such as Android 18 and the rest of the Ginyu Force besides Captain Ginyu have also bene confirmed as assist characters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to release on Jan. 26 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.