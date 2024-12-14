Exclusive Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Now Available for Everyone

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero already has DLCs for players to acquire, but all of those DLCs are pretty much focused exclusively on cosmetics and other non-fighter options since the season pass characters haven’t even started rolling out yet. Most of those DLCs have come straight to digital stores for players to purchase easily, but one or two of them have eluded players since release and have been particularly difficult to get (or weren’t obtainable at all). One of those DLCs is a special aura that was exclusive to V-Jump readers who found workarounds to get it in the West, but thankfully, it’s finally available for everyone to purchase without any tricks.

The V-Jump aura, for those out of the loop, was a special effect usable on certain characters (typically Saiyans) that changed the aura that surrounded them whenever they were charging up their ki. Instead of the usual aura that’s shared between characters, the V-Jump aura aptly looked like a “V” and featured different colors to match the characters’ looks.

super saiyan blue goku charging up with the V-Jump aura.

It’s the only DLC of its kind since there’s no other way to change Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters’ auras like this, but there was a big catch with this V-Jump aura. In order to get it, you have to go through workarounds like buying credits on specific sites in order to purchase digital copies of V-Jump so that you could get the codes for the aura across different platforms. It wasn’t particularly hard to do, but it was still far more complicated than just buying it from the store.

But thankfully, that’s exactly what you can do right now. Over in the Xbox and the PlayStation store pages for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, you’ll now see that there’s a new option for a DLC called the “Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Victory Pack” that’s being sold for just $0.99. This is the first time that it’s being sold that way, so apologies to those who went through the trouble of getting it via the V-Jump issues, but you’re about to start seeing many more people rocking the not-so-unique-anymore aura in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

The Martial Arts Pack in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It’s also worth pointing out that a second Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC has popped up in the stores even if it’s not quite as exciting as the aura DLC. Before the Dragon Ball game even fully released, a “Martial Arts Pack” DLC was spotted online, but it never released in the digital stores. It’s out now, but it’s only got three characters — variants of Gohan and Bardock — that can be unlocked through normal progression. So if you haven’t gotten those fighters yet for some reason, you can buy them for $0.99, too.

But for whatever reason, it seems like these DLCs aren’t available on the Steam store yet for those playing on PC. That’ll probably be fixed later seeing how the aura was redeemable on Steam when it was only being given out via V-Jump, and the Martial Arts Pack DLC was discovered through Steam in the first place, so they should be available soon enough. For now, these Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLCs are only on the Xbox and PlayStation stores.