New Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC Already Spotted Online

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero isn’t even fully out yet, but already, Dragon Ball fans have caught wind of new DLC coming to the game in addition to the Season Pass and other DLCs that were already announced. According to new findings divulged from work on the game’s Steam page happening behind the scenes, there’s apparently a “Martial Arts Pack” that’s in the works as well. When it’ll be released and what’s going to be inside of this Martial Arts Pack DLC, however, remains to be seen.

The Martials Arts Pack DLC doesn’t yet have a front-facing Steam page that you can access when looking at Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but SteamDB has record of it listed among other DLCs. No release date is attached to the DLC just yet, but the listing for it shows that the Martial Arts Pack was worked on within the past day.

Considering how the major focus of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been on how many characters the game has with exactly 182 fighters in the game right now, it’s reasonable that the first expectation for this DLC might be that it includes more characters, possibly from the OG Dragon Ball era. That’s certainly a hopeful prediction, but it’s far more likely that this Martial Arts Pack DLC is instead going to be more focused on cosmetics. It wouldn’t make much sense for a story-expanding DLC to be added so soon nor would it make much sense to add more fighters to Sparking! Zero whenever people haven’t even gotten the chance to try out the 182 fighters that are already in the game.

Instead, the best bet for this Martial Arts Pack DLC is that it’s focused on cosmetics, not characters. In other Dragon Ball games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, we saw plenty of post-launch content added that added new looks for characters (and new characters overall) such as the version of Goku seen below who competed in the 23rd World Tournament. Outfits have been something that early Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero players have identified as an area that could be improved and expanded on considering how many unique outfits Dragon Ball characters have had from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super, so a DLC pack with some outfits and perhaps even a stage seems like the most likely outcome of the Martial Arts Pack DLC.

The other known DLCs for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero consist of just two Anime Music Pack DLCs which let you change the battle music and the Sparking! Mode music during fights. The first of those DLCs comes with 11 songs while the other comes with 12, but they both cost about $15 regardless of the one you’re getting. The only other DLC for Sparking! Zero that’s out right now is an Ultimate Upgrade Pack which gives you the Goku (Super) Costume with power Pole, an emote voice set, player card customizations, and a character power-up for $10.

Known DLC down the line includes the three packs that’ll be included in the Season Pass. One of those is focused on the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while another is geared towards Dragon Ball Daima, but the contents of the DLC supposedly releasing between those two are currently unknown.