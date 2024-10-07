Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Metacritic Score Revealed After First Reviews Post Online

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero release date is still three days away. Ahead of the game's October 10 release date though, the first reviews for the new Dragon Ball game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have posted. And judging by the Metacritic score, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to be one of the biggest Dragon Ball games to date. To couple its strong pre-order numbers and general interest, it is reviewing well.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero reviews are still coming in, but so far the game boasts an 85 on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. Of course, over time, as more reviews post, this score could change. Further, this is just the score for the PS5 version, as the bulk of reviews so far have been posted for the PS5 version rather than the PC and Xbox versions.

With an 85, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is not the highest-rated Dragon Ball game of all time, but it is certainly near the top as the series has a dodgy history complete with many underwhelming releases.

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is cumulatively both a brand new experience for Dragon Ball fans, but one that will also feel incredibly familiar to anyone who has played a Dragon Ball game in the last 20 years. Like many of the characters that fans can choose within it, Sparking! Zero is a fusion of the past and present to offer a new experience that's going to have a bright future. It at times feels like the version of Budokai Tenkaichi that we all thought we were playing on the PlayStation 2 back then, while still feeling like it's gotten much needed improvements that elevate it over its spiritual successors like Dragon Ball Xenoverse. It's the Dragon Ball game you've been dreaming about for years."

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!"