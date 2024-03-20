Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Confirms More New Characters in Power vs. Speed Trailer

After more Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero characters were hinted at by some pages from an issue of V-Jump, a new trailer released by Bandai Namco on Wednesday confirmed several more fighters while showing off some new gameplay, too. This third trailer that the game's gotten so far focused on power vs. speed just as the magazine teased previously with characters like Broly, Burter, Hit, Dyspo, and more showcased across several different fights. If our count is correct, this now brings the total number of confirmed Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero fighters to 51 with many, many more still to be revealed.

The new characters confirmed in the Power vs. Speed trailer are Super Trunks, Master Roshi (Max Power), Nappa, Burter, Jeice, Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power), Hit, Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Toppo, Dyspo, and Kakunsa. As we mentioned previously when we looked at the V-Jump pages and the characters they teased, most of these characters are pretty familiar as far as fighters in Dragon Ball games go, but Kakunsa is definitely the outlier. She's a Dragon Ball Super character who didn't get nearly as much time in the spotlight as others like Toppo and Kale, but the fact that she's included in the roster and that there are still so many characters to reveal bodes well for those who have some fan-favorite underdogs who they want to see added to the game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's new Power vs. Speed trailer showing off all these characters can be seen below:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Power vs. Speed Trailer

This Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer was just part of the reveals on Wednesday, too, with an accompanying presentation showing off more gameplay for the game than we've ever gotten before. That gameplay breakdown included developer commentary highlighting some of the new features added in this game as well as some that have carried over or been updated from the times they appeared in past fighting games.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero producer Jun Furutani walked players through some of these new and returning mechanics such as Dragon Dash and Impact Action in the breakdown.

"Besides the basic actions, this new entry also introduces actions using 'Skill Count' that builds up over time during battle," Furutani said. "'Revenge Counter,' which lets you strike back while absorbing an opponent's attack, is an action that enables high-speed attack and defense that are unique to Dragon Ball, as seen in the original story, where characters launch an attack even while being hit. 'Super Perception,' a counter command that lets you counterattack in anticipation of various attacks – even Ki Wave type of blasts. Both can only be triggered when you have enough 'Skill Count' and this new element expands the choices you have in the fight and makes the game more fun, while enjoying the distinctive elements from Dragon Ball. Last but not least, we've added a new action using Ki called 'Vanishing Assaults' that lets you approach an opponent instantly and swoop in."

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero still does not yet have a release date, but when it does release, it'll come to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.