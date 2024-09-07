Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Boss Shoots Down Secret Character Theory

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has just 26 spots on the roster left to fill before the Dragon Ball fighting game comes out in October. These open slots remain after the new Buu Saga trailer just confirmed several more characters with Dragon Ball fans expecting several more trailers like that one to release in the next month or so, but leading up to the release, players have speculated as to whether or not Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero would pull the classic fighting game trick of having secret, unlockable characters. For those who've wondered if that'd be the case, we finally have an answer.

That answer comes from Jun Furutani himself, the man who's been featured in most of the Sparking! Zero interviews and showcases to talk more about the game. The Sparking! Zero producer conducted an in-house Bandai Namco recently where he was asked about some of the unrevealed characters and if there was anything more he could say about them. Furutani obviously didn't confirm any characters in the interview, but in a roundabout way, he answered everyone's questions about possible secret fighters.

"Part of the thrill of working on this title has been having an incredible roster and knowing how eager every fan is to see who they can play," he said. "We can promise one thing: fans will know every playable character at launch before the game comes out. Please stay tuned for our official announcement to come!"

The important part of that quote is the assurance that fans would "know every playable character at launch before the game comes out." That means that by the time Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero releases on October 11th, we should have a fully realized version of the image below instead of the current one which lacks 26 fighters.

(Photo: The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero roster as of September 7th. )

Though it doesn't seem like there will be any surprise characters to be unlocked in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, players can still look forward to more playable fighters in the future. A season pass for the game comes with three DLCs that'll include more than 20 characters which will come in part from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima, though the full list of DLC characters hasn't been shared yet.