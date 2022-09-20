Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Coming This Month

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to release next month, but fans of the anime franchise will have an opportunity to dive into the game thanks to an open beta scheduled to take place this month. The game's official Twitter account has revealed that the beta will begin on September 21st at 6 p.m. PT, and will last through September 25th at 1 a.m. PT. The beta will be open to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. For those that missed out on the closed beta, this should be exciting news!

Information on the game's open beta can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

An Open Beta Test for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will run from 21/9 PDT / 22/9 CEST through 25/9 PDT/CEST!



We're waiting for open beta testers! Get ready to hunt or to survive! #DBTB pic.twitter.com/6qHl6lAjtc — Dragon Ball: The Breakers (@DBTB_EN) September 16, 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game in a style similar to titles such as Friday the 13th: The Game. In multiplayer co-op, seven customizable Survivor characters have been transported to a Temporal Seam, alongside a Raider. The Survivors must use the Super Time Machine to get back home, but the Raider will do everything in its power to stop them. The game's Raiders are represented by three iconic characters from the series: Buu, Cell, and Frieza. In the game, Survivors can band together to avoid the Raider, or simply work to ensure their own survival.

The Dragon Ball franchise has inspired a number of different video games across countless platforms. From what Bandai Namco has shown so far, Dragon Ball: The Breakers seems quite different from any other game based on the series. It remains to be seen whether The Breakers can live up to the proud history of Dragon Ball Z, but with the beta set to begin next week, fans will get to see for themselves very soon!

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to release October 14th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of all things Dragon Ball Z right here.

What do you think of Dragon Ball: The Breakers? Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!