Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2 Release Date, Contents Announced

Dragon Ball: The Breakers players knew a seconds season was on the way for a while now ever since the new Raider for this season was teased, and now, we know much more about what's planned for Season 2. Bandai Namco put out a trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2 this week to reveal that Vegeta will indeed be the new Raider and will be able to attain his Great Ape form as the match goes on. More content for Survivors as well as other additions like a map, Transpheres, and cosmetics were also revealed with this new content planned for a February 16th release.

The Great Ape has been a known factor in Season 2 ever since the initial tease, but considering how that character is so different from anything else in-game, people were wondering since then how the Great Ape would be implemented in the game. While Vegeta is considered the main Raider for this first seasonal drop, players will technically get to control a number of characters from the first Dragon Ball Z saga. You'll start out as a Saibaman, will play as Nappa afterwards, will play as Vegeta via a neat throwback that shows Nappa getting killed by Vegeta, and will finally play as the Great Ape once Vegeta reaches his final form.

That's what's coming for the Raider players, though those on the Survivor side are getting some new things, too. Those include character skins for Yajirobe and Chi-Chi which were somewhat expected additions, though the third skin for King Furry is a bit of a curveball here. Four different customizable items – Goku's Gi from Dragon Ball GT, Adult Trunks' Adventure Outfit from the same show, Granpa Gohan's Mask, and a Saibaman Plush will all be added to the game's shop.

Vegeta and the new Survivor skins will be available for TP Tokens save for King Furry who'll be available via the Dragon Tier. Aside from these purchases, there's also a new map coming called "Rocky Field" that's reminiscent of where the Earth fighters first encountered Vegeta and Nappa. That map will be added as part of a free update.