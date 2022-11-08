Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.

For those who've been keeping up with the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 news, you'll likely already know who's coming in this DLC pack, but if you don't, the trailer shared this week will fill you in. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are the two totally new characters while Gohan will get a new form, too.

Get the Hero of Justice Pack Set to unlock your inner super hero on November 10th!



Pack 1 features Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan (DBS Super Hero)! Hero of Justice Pack 2 coming soon 👀!



Gohan's form comes from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie which is the same movie that gave us Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 as well. While quite different in the movie in terms of their personality, it'll be interesting to see how the game handles their differences in terms of gameplay, but we do at least get to see some of their moves in the trailer alongside those of the new version of Gohan.

A couple of quests will be added alongside this DLC as will the Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 outfits for players to equip their characters with. The full DLC info can be found below:

Hero of Justice Pack 1

Gamma 1

Gamma 2

Gohan (DBS Super Hero)

4 New Parallel Quests

7 New Skills

4 New Costumes & Accessories

5 Super Souls

15 Loading Screen Illustrations

Separate from this DLC will be the update that precedes it. That'll come the day before and will include the following:

Free Update

2 New Costumes & Accessories

5 Dual Ultimate Attacks

3 Super Souls

61 Loading Screen Illustrations

2 Raid Quests

64 Hero Colosseum Figures

The update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be out on November 9th while the Hero of Justice Pack 1 DLC from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be out on November 10th.