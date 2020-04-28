Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Beerus DLC Is Now Available

The popular video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gets a little bit bigger today with the release of the downloadable content A New Power Awakens - Part 1. The new DLC specifically adds a game-exclusive original story where Goku and Vegeta train to become Super Saiyan Gods in order to defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction, and the launch trailer for it makes it look like the fight with him will be an epic one.

More specifically, the new DLC allows players to train with Whis to then take on Beerus. The new DLC can be accessed at any point during the game, but don't expect it to be an easy fight, and Beerus can specifically be accessed at level 250. Though they have yet to be revealed, there is still more DLC to come, including another boss battle in the vein of Beerus as well as a new story arc.

TOMORROW! Ascend to the level of the gods with the release of DLC: "A New Power Awakens" Part 1! #DBZKakarot Will your training with Whis be enough to defeat Beerus? Find out on the next episode of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! https://t.co/oImRDDq56z pic.twitter.com/KQyC1neYUe — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 27, 2020

Have you had a chance to play Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for yourself yet? Are you excited to check out the New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC?

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game's official website:

"Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The New Power Awakens - Part 1 DLC is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the anime video game right here.

