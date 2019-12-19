New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Images Show Off Android 18

New scans from the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump have surfaced online to reveal a better look at one of everyone’s favorite Androids in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The latest scans focus on Android 18, the Android who flips sides like many other of the Z Fighters’ adversaries and appears within the sagas that cover the stories of the Androids and Cell. Other characters like Goten and Trunks are also spotted in the scans, and it looks as though they may have a bigger part in the game than just characters that players will encounter.

These new scans can be seen below courtesy of ShonenGames after the outlet shared them on Twitter. We see images of Android 18, Goten, Trunks, and Adult Gohan throughout the four pages from the weekly magazine.

Other well-known characters from Dragon Ball Z have been revealed in the past to either be playable or to have support roles where they’ll assist the playable characters in battle. If these three characters shown in the scans were to take on either of those roles, one would imagine that they’d be support characters who will help Goku, Gohan, and others.

Some previews of the Cell Saga have already been revealed in the past to show off what some of the characters will look like in the game, but their appearances are pretty much true to the designs that we’ve already seen in the anime and manga. Trailers and more screenshots like the one seen below showed a younger version of Gohan facing off against Cell as well as previews of the villain’s earlier forms before he absorbed all his victims such as Android 17.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will explore these popular sagas throughout the course of the game, but it’ll also feature extra activities and things we haven’t seen before in the manga or anime.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!” Bandai Namco said about its upcoming game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on January 17th.